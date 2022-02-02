Tampa Bay AirFest 2022 Radio Promotion

Join us for Tampa Bay AirFest at Macdill Air Force Base March 26th

and 27th. Witness adrenaline pumping aerial displays, including a performance by the United States Navy Demonstration Squadron, the Blue Angels. Gates open at eight A.M. parking and entry are free. For more information visit Tampa Bay AirFest.com.

Date Posted: 02.02.2022 Location: TAMPA, FL, US by SrA Shannon Bowman