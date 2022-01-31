NMCP NAVY NURSE RECEIVES DAISY AWARD

Photo By Seaman Erick Parsons | 220131-N-ZM949-1007 Ensign Mary Jane Tran, a Naval Medical Center Portsmouth (NMCP)...... read more read more Photo By Seaman Erick Parsons | 220131-N-ZM949-1007 Ensign Mary Jane Tran, a Naval Medical Center Portsmouth (NMCP) charge nurse assigned to the Mother Baby Unit, was surprised with the DAISY Award during a ceremony, Jan. 31. From the left, Lt. Cmdr. Mohneke Broughton, NMCP Maternal Child Infant department head; Capt. Shelley Perkins, NMCP’s commanding officer; Ensign Mary Jane Tran, Mother Baby Unit charge nurse; and Capt. Laura Lakshimi, NMCP’s Chief Nursing Officer and Nursing Services director. see less | View Image Page

Ensign Mary Jane Tran, a Naval Medical Center Portsmouth (NMCP) charge nurse assigned to the Mother Baby Unit, was surprised by being presented with the DAISY Award during a ceremony, Jan. 31.



Capt. Shelley Perkins, NMCP’s commanding officer, presented the DAISY gifts of appreciation which included a certificate, an “Ask Me about the DAISY Award” pin, a daisy flower to put on her name badge, and a serpentine sculpture.



The sculpture is hand-carved by the Shona tribe in Zimbabwe. They are especially meaningful, not only because they depict the embracing relationship nurses have with their patients, but also because of the profound respect the Shona people pay their traditional healers. Shona healers are affectionately regarded as treasurers by those they care for and this describes exactly how the DAISY Foundation, and the organization’s partners, feel about nurses.



The DAISY Award was established by The DAISY Foundation in 1999 by the family of J. Patrick (Pat) Barnes, a patient who lost his life to the auto-immune disease ITP. Barnes’ family wanted to recognize the incredible care that the nurses provided him before his death and created the award now embraced by healthcare organizations around the world.



“People with true compassion like her are hard to come by, and (she) has made the whole time here an amazing experience,” as stated by the individual who nominated Tran for the DAISY award. “Any mother would be blessed to get Mary Jane.”



As the U.S. Navy's oldest, continuously-operating military hospital since 1830, Naval Medical Center Portsmouth proudly serves past and present military members and their families. The nationally-acclaimed, state-of-the-art medical center, along with the area's 10 Branch Health and TRICARE Prime Clinics, provide care for the Hampton Roads area. The medical center also supports premier research and teaching programs designed to prepare new doctors, nurses and hospital corpsman for future roles in healing and wellness.