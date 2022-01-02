Uncasing Ceremony Marks 1st Combat Aviation Brigade’s Homecoming

Photo By Pvt. Ellison Schuman | Maj. Gen. Douglas A. Sims II, Commanding General of the 1st Infantry Division and Fort...... read more read more Photo By Pvt. Ellison Schuman | Maj. Gen. Douglas A. Sims II, Commanding General of the 1st Infantry Division and Fort Riley, addresses the 1st Combat Aviation Brigade (1st CAB), 1st Infantry Division, at an uncasing ceremony held on Fort Riley, Kansas, Feb. 1, 2022. Sims welcomed home the 1st CAB after their nine month deployment to Europe in support of Operation Atlantic Resolve. (U.S. Army photo by Pfc. Steven Johnson, 19th Public Affairs Detachment) see less | View Image Page

FORT RILEY, Kan. - The 1st Combat Aviation Brigade, 1st Infantry Division, officially marked its return from a 9 month deployment to Europe in support of Operation Atlantic Resolve by uncasing its colors in a ceremony on Feb. 1, at the 2nd General Support Aviation Battalion, 1st Aviation Regiment hangar on Fort Riley, Kansas.



The uncasing ceremony signifies the completion of the ‘Demon Brigade's’ overseas mission and their return to Garrison operations.



“Our colors and what they represent are home, the Soldiers are gathering their equipment from the ports to train here, at Fort Riley with their 1st Infantry Division team.” said Col. Jason Arriaga, Commander of the 1st Combat Aviation Brigade.



The unit was replaced by the 1st Air Cavalry Brigade in December. Throughout the deployment more than 1,800 Soldiers were deployed to various locations across Europe, including Poland, Germany, Romania, Greece, and Latvia.



“Thanks to their effort and dedicated training prowess, nearly 50,000 Soldiers from our partners had the fortune to fly with and receive aviation support from the Demon Brigade.” Said Maj. Gen. D.A. Sims II, Commanding General of the 1st Infantry Division and Fort Riley



They supported U.S. Army Europe-Africa's Atlantic Resolve, with units in several nations training alongside our allies to demonstrate the United States’ commitment to peace and stability in the region.



“From Defender Europe 2021 where they worked with 26 partner nations in 30 training locations, to Agile Spirit, where they worked with the Georgian defense forces with 15 allied partner nations, the brigade showed a common theme of extreme professionalism.” Said Maj. Gen. D.A. Sims II, Commanding General of the 1st Infantry Division and Fort Riley.



The Demon Brigade conducted bilateral and multinational training events with more than a dozen North Atlantic Treaty Organization allies and partner nations. These exercises were executed to build readiness and strengthen relationships between U.S. forces and our allies and partners.