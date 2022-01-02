Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    49th Wing hosts 2021 4th quarter weapons load competition

    HOLLOMAN AIR FORCE BASE, NM, UNITED STATES

    02.01.2022

    Story by Airman 1st Class Adrian Salazar 

    49th Wing Public Affairs

    The 2021 4th quarter load competition witnessed new competitors with old tricks, Jan. 28, 2022, here. The competition consisted of two separate load crew categories, a senior non-commissioned officer-specific competition and a traditional competition.

    Weapons load crews compete by loading munitions onto their respective aircraft as quickly and expertly as possible. These quarterly events increase combat readiness and technical expertise through friendly competition.

    For the first time at Holloman, teams of SNCO’s dusted off their tools to compete against each other in their own league. Members of the 49th Aircraft Maintenance Squadron and 849th AMXS faced off, with the 49th AMXS taking home the win for the SNCO category.

    In the traditional load competition, 12 Airmen from the 311th Aircraft Maintenance Unit, 314th AMU, 29th AMU and 9th AMU competed against each other.

    Congratulations 9th AMU weapons load crew for winning the traditional competition.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    NEWS INFO

    Date Taken: 02.01.2022
    Date Posted: 02.01.2022 17:18
    Story ID: 413823
    Location: HOLLOMAN AIR FORCE BASE, NM, US 
    Web Views: 8
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 49th Wing hosts 2021 4th quarter weapons load competition, by A1C Adrian Salazar, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Holloman
    Holloman Air Force Base
    Air Force

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT