49th Wing hosts 2021 4th quarter weapons load competition

The 2021 4th quarter load competition witnessed new competitors with old tricks, Jan. 28, 2022, here. The competition consisted of two separate load crew categories, a senior non-commissioned officer-specific competition and a traditional competition.



Weapons load crews compete by loading munitions onto their respective aircraft as quickly and expertly as possible. These quarterly events increase combat readiness and technical expertise through friendly competition.



For the first time at Holloman, teams of SNCO’s dusted off their tools to compete against each other in their own league. Members of the 49th Aircraft Maintenance Squadron and 849th AMXS faced off, with the 49th AMXS taking home the win for the SNCO category.



In the traditional load competition, 12 Airmen from the 311th Aircraft Maintenance Unit, 314th AMU, 29th AMU and 9th AMU competed against each other.



Congratulations 9th AMU weapons load crew for winning the traditional competition.

