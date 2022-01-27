February is Teen Dating Violence Awareness Month

Throughout the month of February, Behavioral Health Section personnel aboard Marine Corps Logistics Base Barstow focuses on Teen Dating Violence Awareness Month, highlighting the concept that “Love is Respect.”

“We use this phrase because it helps tweens and teens understand that love IS a form of respect,” said Jennifer Grunwald, Family Advocacy Program’s prevention and education specialist, and victim advocate. “We have chosen to go with the colors orange and purple, which symbolize youth, emotion, optimism, and enthusiasm. Orange imparts encouragement, is uplifting, and focuses on communication. It also enhances creativity, promotes warmth and positivity. Purple symbolizes peace, courage, survival, honor and dedication to ending violence. Purple also represents wisdom and bravery. We’ve also used hearts in our themes, because most people recognize the symbol for being the center of emotion, including affection and love.”

These themes are pertinent to the TDVAM because it creates an awareness and supports the knowledge of what healthy relationships should look like.

“Creating an awareness is an important step to resolving issues, and it helps educate individuals with which signs to look for,” Grunwald said. “The more we educate our youth, along with providing them with tools and skills to better help themselves, the more likely they will be able to build and maintain healthy relationships.”



Teen Dating Violence takes place when teens are involved in unhealthy relationships. They may be involved with someone who tries to control them through pressure or even physical force. This can include physical, emotional, neglect, and sexual abuse.

“Teen Dating Violence can include physical abuse like fighting, emotional abuse such as bullying, sexual abuse which includes forcing to engage in sexual acts without consent, even stalking by repeatedly harassing someone in a way that causes them reasonable fear for their safety,” said Michelle Adams, FAP’s prevention and education specialist, and victim advocate. “Some violent acts can cause more emotional harm then physical harm. Teen Dating Violence is a global public health problem. It doesn’t just stop with the individual either, it ruins relationships, as well.”

• According to the Center for Disease Control’s Youth Risk Behavior Survey and the National Intimate Partner and Sexual Violence Survey:

o Nearly 1 in 11 female and 1 in 14 male high school students report having experienced a physical dating violence in the last year.

• According to Domestic Violence Services, Inc.:

o 1 in 3 girls in the United States is a victim of physical, emotional or verbal abuse from a dating partner.

o 33 percent of adolescents in America are victim to sexual, physical, verbal, or emotional dating abuse.

o 50 percent of young people who experience rape, physical or sexual abuse will attempt to commit suicide.

“I have learned that potential perpetrators can develop abusive behaviors, in part, because of how a child was raised, and their social environment around them, both internally and externally,” Grunwald explained. “Some abusers were abused as children, or have seen abuse growing up, and that became normal for them. So, many times, they don’t even realize that what they witnessed and learned is abuse.”

Victims and abusers can also develop unhealthy behaviors because they are influenced or pressured by peers and do as they are told in order to be accepted.

“This seeking of acceptance can lead to things such as addictions to drugs, alcohol, nicotine, and even joining a gang,” Grunwald said. “Individuals can sometimes become victims of an abuser who was once a victim, repeating a cycle of abuse.”

Other factors that can create a violent teen:

• Being raised in an abusive home.

• Social influences.

• Being bullied.

• Genetics can play a factor.

• Exposure to violence through media.

• Low self-esteem.

• Lacking empathy or understanding of others.

• Drugs, to include alcohol.

“In addition, some youth were never taught how to handle stress in a healthy manner, and or how to communicate effectively which can lead to aggressive behaviors,” Adams said. “Another issue to consider are children who have a disability and haven’t had any type of appropriate treatment.”

Often, victims face mounting peer pressure with younger youth and teens being more easily influenced.

“Many seek to be accepted and loved and will take whatever they can get,” Grunwald explained. “Sometimes, it’s not in their best interests. Having low self-esteem or feeling a low sense of worth can really play a big part in how the cycle begins.”

“How are you being treated in your relationship?” Grunwald asked. “Some of the things you could ask yourself, if you think you may be in an abusive relationship are whether your partner hits you, or if they get angry with you easily.”

Additional things to ask yourself about your relationship:

• Are you afraid of your partner?

• Does your partner force you to do things you do not want to do?

• Does your partner try to control you (tell you who you can and cannot hang out with)?

• Does your partner bully you?

• Does your partner isolate you?

• Has your partner stated they will kill themselves if you leave them?

Loved ones can assist their teens by being supportive, talking to them, and really listening to their children.

“They can also take advantage of either our Community Counseling Program, by having therapy sessions, or they can talk with our FAP clinicians,” Adams said.

Here, aboard MCLB Barstow, some resources teens could take advantage of include TDVAM activities throughout the month of February.

“We have some great events going on throughout the month of February which involve teens being recognized for their creative sides and engaging with one another in a healthier manner,” Grunwald said. “There are flyers posted on BH’s Facebook page, in our office, and throughout the base listing the events, and details.”

With permission from parents, or other caretakers’ permission, teens can also take advantage of BH’s “Anger Management Program for Adolescents”.

“This program teaches young adults how to be an assertive communicator, how to cope and recognize stress, how to develop empathy, and how to build their self-esteem,” Grunwald said. “Personal and Professional Development also puts on fun activities for youth on base, like doing crafts, and they can utilize the 3D printer. The Marine Corps Family Team Building Program also has different activities put on for teens and their families like Recognize, Avoid, and Escape’s Violence and Abuse program. In addition, Families Over Coming Under Stress also serves our teen community by providing sessions for both parents and their teens, as well.”

“The only way we are going to be able to effectively fight teen dating violence, is by educating and creating an awareness of what abuse is, how to prevent it, and ultimately break the cycle.”

If you have questions, or wish to engage with any of the upcoming events, or programs, contact Behavioral Health at 760-577-6533, and check out their FB page at: https://www.facebook.com/MCCSBarstowBehavioralHealth.

