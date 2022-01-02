Winter weather prep

COLUMBUS, Ohio, Feb. 1, 2022 – Apparently, winter storm Landon and beloved Punxsutawney Phil will be battling it out on Groundhog Day this year. Feb. 2, a day where the rodent looks for his shadow to determine the closeness of spring, may have to first look up through layers of ice and snow.

We've prepped our cars for the cold, we've taken care of our pets, but how do we all need to get ourselves ready for this next big storm?

Weather services predict inches of ice and snow as far south as Texas, up through the midwest, and into the northeast in the next couple of days. Most people have managed ice and snow before, but considering the amounts and varying types of precipitation expected in a short amount of time, a little prep can't hurt.

There's no need to panic. However, a quick look around the house to gather supplies and possibly a short grocery run will help you be most prepared for any winter weather.

Juice

Not the tasty beverage kind, but power. Now is the time to dig out any power banks you have and get them charged and ready. Charge all devices, and if you have a generator, make sure it's primed, starts, and is prepared to go.

Non-electric entertainment

Have a Christmas book you've been meaning to start? Cross stitch still in a package? Puzzle on the shelf? Half-completed Sodoku books in a carry-on from that last trip to Florida?

Look those up and have some fun and tech-free entertainment ready.

Food

A day or two without the accessibility of a grocery store often insights panic, even when we otherwise wouldn't go; however, if it's on your to-do list, make a quick trip. However, one tip is to focus on non-perishables. If you were to lose power, that fridge would be one of the first to miss the electricity.

If you do lose power, some fridge items can last outside, but be aware of outdoor animals and the potential for those items to freeze.

Clothing

This covers a couple of categories. First, make sure you have any laundry taken care of if the water is off a day or two. The last thing you want is laundry in the washer for a few days waiting to dry.

Also, find your cold-weather items. Layout layers, find your boots, socks, and jackets (if you haven't already). No fun searching for those last minute.

Water

A case or two of water is always essential no matter the situation.

Fill prescriptions

Like groceries, we assume we can run out pretty much anytime we want; however if you have daily medication, be sure you have a few extra days' worths if you can't get out of the house.

Make that call to the pharmacy or your physician if you need to expedite the process.

Around the house

Grab your flashlights, matches, and candles, and make sure all have batteries. Gather extra blankets. Fill your car's tank. Make sure your sidewalk salt or sand is at the ready. All those little details can make a big difference if you're taken by surprise.

Additionally, more fires and carbon monoxide issues occur when people use alternate heat sources. Space heaters, fireplaces, etc., may help but can also be dangerous if not used per the manufacturer's directions.

Be sure your fire-extinguisher, smoke detectors, and carbon monoxide detectors have fresh batteries and aren't expired.

Check outside

Central Ohio seems always to get the most ice, and sometimes—especially if it's cold for a few days, things get frozen in ways you'd never expect. For example, pet dishes can get frozen to the ground, shovels not in a covered area can freeze and even shatter when you try to use them.

Keep items inside or at least in a garage that might get lost in the snow and ice that's about to fall.

If you have a property with trees, they can get really heavy when covered in ice. If you have low-hanging branches or any that could fall somewhere you don't want them, try to remedy that the best you can—or at least prepare.

Lend a hand

• Check on a neighbor.

• Get items you've been meaning to donate to a shelter (especially socks, outerwear, and warm clothing).

• Drop off extra pet items to shelter—they will have the same shut-in and possible weather issues we all have, but a lot more hungry mouths to feed.



There are many more ideas you can find online, but these are the big ones that are simple to do in a short amount of time.

Specific tips to prepare for the loss of power—if you're in an area where that happens a lot, are easy to find online as well.

Resources:

Date Posted: 02.01.2022 Winter weather prep, by Michelle Young