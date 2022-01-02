Operation NOBLE EAGLE: Meet Airman 1st Class Lacy Ashcraft

Courtesy Photo | U.S. Air Force Airman 1st Class Lacy Ashcraft, aircrew flight equipment, 125th...... read more read more Courtesy Photo | U.S. Air Force Airman 1st Class Lacy Ashcraft, aircrew flight equipment, 125th Operations Support Squadron, 125th Fighter Wing, pictured in January 2022 while supporting Operation NOBLE EAGLE. ONE is an aerospace control and air defense mission to guard against potential adversaries in or around military installations, airports and other potential targets such as bridges, power plants, and port facilities. (Courtesy photo) see less | View Image Page

More than 100 airmen from the 125th Fighter Wing are deployed in support of Operation NOBLE EAGLE (ONE), an aerospace control and air defense mission to guard against potential adversaries in or around military installations, airports and other potential targets such as bridges, power plants, and port facilities.



Since 2001, hundreds of Airmen from the 125th Fighter Wing have deployed in support of this homeland defense mission and contributed to more than 61,000 sorties flown since its initiation. During these combat air patrols, fighters have been diverted more than 2,350 times to investigate suspicious aircraft.



In this series, we highlight the 125th Fighter Wing airmen behind the mission who are answering their nation’s call to protect our American values, people and property.



Meet Airman 1st Class Lacy Ashcraft, aircrew flight equipment, 125th Operations Support Squadron



Primary role during Operation NOBLE EAGLE:



Ensuring the safety of our aircraft pilots by engaging in maintenance, inspection, repair, and adjustment, of aircrew flight equipment such as flight helmets, parachutes, and safety rafts.





Most enjoyable aspect of supporting Operation NOBLE EAGLE and why?



Meeting new people from our unit and others has been the most enjoyable aspect of the mission so far. I have expanded my network of friends in the military from which I have learned new things and had lots of laughs!



Any notable achievements or “wins” by you or teammates while supporting Operation NOBLE EAGLE?



My team has effectively organized our shop to run smoothly and we have worked together to solve problems from the minute we got here. I’m forever grateful to be on such an awesome team!



Why are you proud to support this operation?



I am proud to support this operation as it has strengthened my ability to react quickly to change, and ensures the safety of our Commander-in-Chief.