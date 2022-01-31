Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Black History Month 2022

    Photo By Kenji Thuloweit | Each February, Eighth Army joins our nation in observation and reflection of the...... read more read more

    CAMP HUMPHREYS, SOUTH KOREA

    01.31.2022

    Story by Kenji Thuloweit 

    8th Army

    Each February, Eighth Army joins our nation in observation and reflection of the tremendous contributions of Black Americans to our country and our history. Black Soldiers, who have defended our nation since the Revolutionary War, have built a legacy of courage and professionalism by serving the U.S. Army with great honor and distinction, inspiring generations to come. The U.S. Army story cannot be told without reflecting on the historical achievements made by Black Americans and preserving those memories. Black Americans have served and sacrificed in every conflict in our nation’s history, with more than 245 years of honorable service.

    Today, more than 90,000 Black American Soldiers serve in the active U.S. Army, with 39,000 in the U.S. Army Reserve and 52,000 in the National Guard.

    Stay tuned throughout the month as we share posts on Eighth Army social media commemorating #BlackHistoryMonth / #BHM /#PeopleFirst

    Pacific Victors!

    This work, Black History Month 2022, by Kenji Thuloweit, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

