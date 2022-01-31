NETC Announces 2021 Military Instructors Of The Year

Photo By Ed Barker | This is the new Naval Education and Training Command logo. NETC announced changes to...... read more read more Photo By Ed Barker | This is the new Naval Education and Training Command logo. NETC announced changes to its command logo and a new mission statement Aug. 20. The new logo removes the depiction of the 5-vector model and the new mission statement is "Fleet readiness starts here." see less | View Image Page

PENSACOLA, Fla. -- Rear Adm. Pete Garvin, commander, Naval Education and Training Command (NETC), announced the NETC 2021 Military Instructors of the Year (MIOY) competition winners Jan. 27.



“The NETC Military Instructors of the Year program recognizes those Sailors and officers who exhibit attributes such as sustained superior performance, leadership, self-improvement, command and community involvement, exemplary military bearing, and of course, the ability to effectively and avidly impart knowledge in an educational context,” said Garvin. “The competition was robust and reflective of the high-caliber personnel we have serving across the globe in support of the fleet.”



Instructors serving throughout the MyNavy HR Force Development domain rose through a number of competitive levels to represent the top achievers in training from a group of more than 11,000 instructors. The winners in the five MIOY categories, are:



• JUNIOR ENLISTED - Aviation Boatswain’s Mate (Handling) 2nd Class Joshua Tayag, Naval Air Technical Training Center, Pensacola, Florida



• MIDGRADE ENLISTED - Aviation Support Equipment Technician 1st Class Beatriz Cruz, Center for Naval Aviation Technical Training Unit North Island, California



• SENIOR ENLISTED - Senior Chief Musician Christopher Sams, Naval School of Music, Virginia Beach, Virginia



• OFFICER – Lt. Michael Ziarek, Information Warfare Training Command Virginia Beach, Virginia



• NROTC – Maj. Larry Black, University of South Florida Naval Reserve Officer Training Corps, Tampa, Florida



Garvin congratulated all the finalists for their roles in shaping the Navy's future force and for their contributions to the training and education mission.



“Each of our finalists represented their commands and the entire Force Development domain with distinction, and each Sailor should be extremely proud of their professional and personal achievements,” said Garvin.



NETC recruits, trains and delivers those who serve our nation, taking them from “street to fleet,” by transforming civilians into highly skilled, operational, and combat-ready warfighters.



A formal ceremony at NETC headquarters to recognize the accomplishments of the MIOY is planned for early spring 2022.