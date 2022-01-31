Next phase of the Army body composition study to take place at Fort Lee

The second phase of data collection for the U.S. Army’s Body Composition Study will take place at Fort Lee, Va. Feb. 5-11.



The U.S. Army Center for Initial Military Training (USACIMT), with the U.S. Army Research Institute of Environmental Medicine (USARIEM) as the scientific lead, is conducting the comprehensive study to examine the association between body composition and Soldier physical performance.



The results of the study will help inform potential future changes to the Army Body Composition Program.



The study is part of the Army’s efforts to optimize Holistic Health and Fitness and improve Soldier readiness. It has been more than 30 years since the Army first started using body fat standards in place of height and weight tables. A re-examination of the force is needed as the Army's physical readiness programs evolve to reduce injuries and empower Soldiers’ to perform basic Soldier tasks.



The scientifically and ethically approved study will examine active duty, National Guard, and Army Reserve Soldiers representing diverse backgrounds, including age, gender, race/ethnicity, and physical demand categories and duties.



During the study, researchers will assess body size and composition by measuring Soldiers’ height, weight, circumferences, and body composition and examine them in relationship to their most recent physical fitness score (either the ACFT or APFT) as well as the dates and types of physical limitations due to injury. For women, the study will also look at the number and dates of pregnancies, as well as delivery methods, and first post-partum physical fitness score and ABCP record, if applicable.



The study will use four measurement techniques to assess body composition: (1) standard AR 600-9 tape test, (2) dual-energy X-ray absorptiometry (DXA), (3) three-dimensional total body scanning (3D scanning), and (4) bio-electrical impedance analysis (BIA).



The study will examine the associations of these four measurements with physical performance and compare them to the current AR 600-9 circumference measurements. Additional information will provide relationships between type and duty time loss due to injury or pregnancy and associations to body composition and physical performance.



The first part of the study data collection was conducted at Fort Bragg, N.C., in October 2021, and additional sites will be selected as needed to ensure the study is inclusive of a diverse population.



The Holistic Health and Fitness system is an investment in every Soldier’s personal readiness and is a commitment to our people by protecting their health and ensuring their readiness to fight and win our Nation’s wars.

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 01.31.2022 Date Posted: 01.31.2022 09:19 Story ID: 413702 Location: FORT EUSTIS, VA, US Web Views: 9 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Next phase of the Army body composition study to take place at Fort Lee, by Hunter Rhoades, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.