    Photo Essay: Operations at Fort McCoy's Central Issue Facility

    Operations at Fort McCoy's Central Issue Facility

    FORT MCCOY, WI, UNITED STATES

    01.30.2022

    Story by Scott Sturkol                                                           

    Fort McCoy Public Affairs Office           

    Operations at the Fort McCoy Central Issue Facility (CIF) are shown Jan. 20, 2022, at Fort McCoy, Wis. The facility (building 780) was built at a cost of more than $9 million.

    Central Issue Facility personnel began operations at the building Sept. 14, 2015.

    Operating out of a 62,548-square-foot facility in building 780, CIF personnel have plenty of space to store equipment and support customers.

    Since 2011, the Fort McCoy CIF has been issuing Reserve Soldiers their entire Organizational Clothing and Individual Equipment needs.

    Fort McCoy’s motto is to be the “Total Force Training Center.” Located in the heart of the upper Midwest, Fort McCoy is the only U.S. Army installation in Wisconsin.

    The installation has provided support and facilities for the field and classroom training of more than 100,000 military personnel from all services nearly every year since 1984.

    Learn more about Fort McCoy online at https://home.army.mil/mccoy, on the Defense Visual Information Distribution System at https://www.dvidshub.net/fmpao, on Facebook by searching “ftmccoy,” and on Twitter by searching “usagmccoy.”

    Also try downloading the Digital Garrison app to your smartphone and set “Fort McCoy” or another installation as your preferred base.

