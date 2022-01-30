Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Photo Essay: Furry Fort McCoy resident

    Furry Fort McCoy resident

    Photo By Scott Sturkol | A fox hunts for food Jan. 19, 2022, in a wooded area at Fort McCoy, Wis. Foxes are...... read more read more

    FORT MCCOY, WI, UNITED STATES

    01.30.2022

    Story by Scott Sturkol                                                           

    Fort McCoy Public Affairs Office           

    A fox hunts for food Jan. 19, 2022, in a wooded area at Fort McCoy, Wis.

    Foxes are among the many types of wildlife that reside on post.

    Wildlife management on the installation is completed by the Fort McCoy Directorate of Public Works Environmental Division Natural Resources Branch.

    Fort McCoy’s motto is to be the “Total Force Training Center.” Located in the heart of the upper Midwest, Fort McCoy is the only U.S. Army installation in Wisconsin.

    The installation has provided support and facilities for the field and classroom training of more than 100,000 military personnel from all services nearly every year since 1984.

    Learn more about Fort McCoy online at https://home.army.mil/mccoy, on the Defense Visual Information Distribution System at https://www.dvidshub.net/fmpao, on Facebook by searching "ftmccoy," and on Twitter by searching "usagmccoy."

    Also try downloading the Digital Garrison app to your smartphone and set “Fort McCoy” or another installation as your preferred base.

    NEWS INFO

    Date Taken: 01.30.2022
    Date Posted: 01.30.2022 22:20
    Story ID: 413681
    Location: FORT MCCOY, WI, US 
    Web Views: 122
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Photo Essay: Furry Fort McCoy resident, by Scott Sturkol, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Wisconsin
    wildlife
    Fort McCoy

