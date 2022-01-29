Brig. Gen. Heico Hübner visits U.S. Army aviation partners at Allied Spirit 22

HOHENFELS, Germany --1st Air Cavalry Brigade (1ACB) sews deep friendship with German Bundeswehr 1st Armoured Division during Allied Spirit 22.



1st Air Cavalry Brigade command leadership team Col. Reggie Harper and Command Sgt. Maj. Tyrone Murphy utilized an exercise pause during Allied Spirit to welcome Brig. Gen. Heico Hübner, commander of the German 1st Armoured Division, into the 1st ACB footprint to share how the brigade operates and to continue building upon an already excellent military partnership.



1st ACB Soldiers from 7th Squadron, 17th Cavalry Regiment gave Hübner a thorough orientation of an AH-64E Apache which allowed him to gain a better understanding of the various sensor systems and communication platforms on the interior and exterior of the aircraft. They invited Hübner to sit in the gunner seat and explained how the different controls work in tandem, allowing the pilots to control the aircraft.



“That is the beauty of being here in a multinational training environment; that you can work and walk with people and get your hands on various materiel,” said Hübner, a Bundeswher soldier since 1987. “Having now sat in an Apache, certain things are clearer. It’s not just putting something on a map and making a decision. You have to know what those decisions mean to the crews and task forces.”



Exercises like Allied Spirit enhance the exchange of ideas, techniques, tactics, and procedures across militaries. The familiarity between nations builds interoperability and teamwork across the European Theater.



“Our experience during Allied Spirit with our German colleagues has been overwhelmingly positive,” said Harper. “There is a genuine desire to work with one another. The 1st Armoured Division has gone out of their way to support us during this exercise and the partnerships my staff has developed with their counterparts has been great. If we were ever called into battle alongside their division we would not hesitate.”



Soldiers from 1ACB and the 1st AD traded coins and official unit patches throughout the visit in a display of culture exchange and team building. After Hübner’s visit, Harper and Hübner followed suit and traded unit patches.



Allied Spirit 22 involved approximately 5,200 soldiers from 15 nations including Germany, Hungary, Italy, Kosovo, Latvia, Lithuania, Netherlands, Moldova, Poland, Portugal, Slovenia, Spain, Turkey, the United Kingdom, and the United States. Integrating allied and partner nations in a realistic training environment forges unbreakable bonds that serve to enhance the capabilities of the NATO alliance.



For media queries about Allied Spirit, email harold.i.shorter.mil@mail.mil.



For more information about the 1st Air Cavalry Brigade, please contact Capt. Taylor Criswell, Brigade Public Affairs Officer, at donald.t.criswell.mil@army.mil.

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 01.29.2022 Date Posted: 01.29.2022 06:32 Story ID: 413670 Location: HOHENFELS, BY, DE Web Views: 6 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Brig. Gen. Heico Hübner visits U.S. Army aviation partners at Allied Spirit 22, by CPT Taylor Criswell, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.