    The Tax Center is Open!

    CHERRY POINT, NC, UNITED STATES

    01.27.2022

    Story by Lance Cpl. Aliannah Bartok 

    Marine Corps Air Station Cherry Point

    Doing your taxes may seem like a daunting task but the tax center on Marine Corps Air Station Cherry Point is here to help. However, it will operate a bit differently than years prior. This tax season it’ll encourage Marines to learn how to do their taxes themselves.
    “We want to function as somewhat of a call center,” said 1st Lt. Stephan Ownings, the tax center officer in charge. “The purpose of the tax center this year is to assist Marines with doing their own taxes and utilizing this service if they have any questions or complex taxes.”
    The tax center is open from 7:30 a.m. to 4:00 p.m., Monday-Friday by appointment only.
    For more information, call 252-466-2001

