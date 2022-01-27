The Tax Center is Open!

Doing your taxes may seem like a daunting task but the tax center on Marine Corps Air Station Cherry Point is here to help. However, it will operate a bit differently than years prior. This tax season it’ll encourage Marines to learn how to do their taxes themselves.

“We want to function as somewhat of a call center,” said 1st Lt. Stephan Ownings, the tax center officer in charge. “The purpose of the tax center this year is to assist Marines with doing their own taxes and utilizing this service if they have any questions or complex taxes.”

The tax center is open from 7:30 a.m. to 4:00 p.m., Monday-Friday by appointment only.

For more information, call 252-466-2001

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 01.27.2022 Date Posted: 01.28.2022 12:49 Story ID: 413615 Location: CHERRY POINT, NC, US Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, The Tax Center is Open!, by LCpl Aliannah Bartok, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.