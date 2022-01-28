ON THIS DAY IN MARNE HISTORY: 1st BRIGADE BEGINS CONDUCTING MISSIONS IN AREA OF OPERATION TOPEKA

Courtesy Photo | Ramadi children play near a Raider Brigade Highly Mobile Military Wheeled Vehicle...... read more read more Courtesy Photo | Ramadi children play near a Raider Brigade Highly Mobile Military Wheeled Vehicle (HMMWV) as 3rd Infantry Division Soldiers conduct reconstruction of an Iraqi Police Station on June 12th, 2007. Source: DVIDS see less | View Image Page

On February 18th 2007, 1st Brigade 3rd Infantry Division assumed operation control in the Central Anbar Province of Iraq. This period of the Iraq war was known as “The Surge” which consisted of a heavy increase of U.S. forces conducting counter insurgency operations throughout the middle east. 1st Brigade Combat Team, 3rd Infantry Division (nicknamed Raider Brigade) deployed as part of the Multi-National Division-Center, Iraq. This massive joint branch and international force worked diligently to fight insurgency, and restore order.



Raider Brigade had a massive level of responsibility, Area of Operation Topeka (AO Topeka) was roughly the size of New Hampshire. With the size of about four thousand Soldiers, Raider Brigade’s counter insurgency work would become a true challenge met with various amounts of success in the region. Immediately after arriving in AO Topeka on February 18th, 2007, they began conducting combat missions against the enemy insurgency. The following six weeks after arrival, Raider Brigade led three combat operations against Al Qaeda that ended insurgent control in the city of Ramadi. Soon after closing the third operation in Ramadi, Raider initiated and completed two operations against the Al Qaeda insurgency outside of Ramadi. The combat operations against the insurgency were noted as successful. Strengthening the new government, and relations with the Iraqi people were the primary mission in this combat deployment.



Raider Brigade worked diligently to train and build the new Iraqi police force for fighting the insurgency. Over the course of the deployment, they built 22 joint security stations and various observation posts. Establishing five Iraqi Police precincts, 29 police stations, and built three Forward Operating Bases for NATO (North Atlantic Treaty Organization) Expeditionary Forces. In less than 12 months, Raider Brigade produced 9,400 Iraqi Police Officers, 65 female security personnel and 4,400 Soldiers for the new Iraqi Army. Over the course of this deployment, Raider Brigade continuously conducted patrols while developing relations with the Iraqi people. Economic and agricultural stimulation was crucial while Raider Brigade worked diligently to see Ramadi flourish.



Raider’s success in Operation Topeka was met with two parades held and organized by the Iraqi people, in the city of Ramadi. The Ramadi people enjoyed a peaceful Ramadan holiday celebration and their victory over the Al Qaeda insurgency which marked liberation from violent oppression.



By Spc Andrew Torrance, Unit Public Affairs Representative, 1ABCT, 3ID