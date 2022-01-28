Sixteen Sailors Complete Training to Become Ceremonial Guardsmen

Courtesy Photo | 220128-N-ZZ000-1003 (Jan. 28, 2022) Seaman Elizabeth Bucher, right, receives her...... read more read more Courtesy Photo | 220128-N-ZZ000-1003 (Jan. 28, 2022) Seaman Elizabeth Bucher, right, receives her aiguillette from Cmdr. Dave Tickle, commanding officer of the U.S. Navy Ceremonial Guard during a graduation ceremony onboard Joint Base Anacostia-Bolling Jan. 28. These Sailors were hand-selected from Recruit Training Command during their basic training, based on an interview process and physical requirements, to represent the naval service in Presidential, military, Navy, and public ceremonies in and around Washington D.C. (U.S. Navy photo by Seaman Gavin Smith) see less | View Image Page

U.S. Navy Ceremonial Guard (USNCG) welcomed 16 Sailors that have completed the initial training to become Ceremonial Guardsmen onboard Joint Base Anacostia-Bolling Jan. 28.



These Sailors were hand-selected from Recruit Training Command during their basic training, based on an interview process and physical requirements, to represent the naval service in Presidential, military, Navy, and public ceremonies in and around Washington D.C. Additionally, the Ceremonial Guard serves as the funeral escort and conducts all services for Navy personnel buried in Arlington National Cemetery.



“We select Sailors during boot camp who most embody the Navy’s core values of ‘honor, courage, and commitment,’” said Cmdr. Dave Tickle, commanding officer of USNCG. “These young men and women represent the best our nation has to offer, and stand in the shadow of the guardsmen before them.”



The Sailors that graduated are:



Airman Fayez Ayoub

Seaman Elizabeth Bucher

Airman Levi Ditzler

Airman Michah Heisler

Seaman Aiden Jones

Fireman William Kelly

Airman Decorie King

Seaman Ian King

Airman Mathew Mullally

Airman Christopher Prescott

Seaman Daviontee Robinson

Airman Phillip Rosa

Seaman Nathaniel Rosekrans

Fireman Shelay Soucie

Airman Jaubriel Willis

Airman Dalaynoh Wilson

“I am extremely proud of the effort and hard work every Sailor has put in over the last several weeks,” said Tickle. “The discipline required to reach graduation day should not be undersold, and today they stand as the Navy’s newest Guardsmen, the pride of our service.”



The Sailors who graduated today completed eight to nine weeks of self-paced training that focuses on marching and rifle drill, ceremonial uniform standards, M-1 rifle assembly and inspection, and requires Sailors to learn the history and purpose of the Ceremonial Guard. Additionally, during the course of training the Sailors twice passed the Navy’s physical readiness test at a higher standard than is required than the rest of the Fleet.



“Going through training was stressful at times,” said SN Bucher. “But I knew if I stayed committed I would be able to get through it. The training definitely pushes you mentally, but I am confident now I am prepared for whatever challenges might be ahead.”



After graduating, these Sailors will be assigned to the Marching Platoon, which is the initial platoon that holds all guardsmen after graduation. During their time in the marching platoon they will work toward required qualifications to become a member of one of the four units: the Casket Bearers Platoon, Firing Party Platoon, Colors Platoon, or Drill Team Platoon.



The members of the Casket Bearer Platoon participate in several variants of last rites ceremonies at Arlington National Cemetery. Over the span of a two year tour at the command, each bearer endeavors to become proficient at all casket bearing missions and to achieve the coveted qualification of Wreath Bearer. Along the way, weight training goals must be met as well as performance qualifications. In teams of eight, casket bearers carry the remains of deceased service members to their final resting places within Arlington National Cemetery.



Riflemen of the Firing Party Platoon execute the three-volley salute during every Navy funeral at Arlington National Cemetery. Each firing party member strives to achieve their highest qualification of Battery Petty Officer. This qualification signifies a Sailor has demonstrated the knowledge, leadership, and trust of the commanding officer to lead the gun crew in firing the saluting battery cannons at the Washington Navy Yard.



A standard color guard is composed of four members: a left rifleman, National Color, Navy Color, and a right rifleman. Members of the Colors Platoon are required to learn drill, movements, and the history behind the Navy Colors and the 30 battle streamers that accompany the flag, which represent all of the wars and conflicts within the service’s history. This prepares color guard personnel for their highest qualification of Personal Colors Bearer, in which those who attain this qualification are authorized to carry the personal colors flag of admirals, senior military and government officials, including the President of the United States.



Members of the U.S. Navy's Drill Team Platoon are experts in the art of close order drill, coordination, and timing. Utilizing the standard 1903 Springfield rifle with 10" fixed bayonet, the drill team follows a tradition of naval service by conducting a four-man routine and a nine-man routine. The complex drill block performed by the drill team features marching and arms presentations, executed with single precision motion, as well as staggering aerial maneuvers. The drill team conducts electrifying performances for the public in the Washington D.C. area and tour the country throughout the year. Each drill team member works extraordinarily long hours in an attempt to achieve their highest qualification of Point Man.



Since 1931, the Navy Ceremonial Guard has grown from an assembly of men awaiting transfer from the Naval Gun Factory to a highly polished shore command of over 200 Sailors. The Ceremonial Guard remains focused on providing funeral honors to past and present Navy service members and ceremonial support throughout the Washington D.C. area.



