Exchange Teams Up with Comcast NBCUniversal to Provide Service Members with Free Streaming of the 2022 Winter Olympics

DALLAS AND NEW YORK – Service members and honorably discharged Veterans worldwide will again enjoy free access to NBCUniversal’s full streaming coverage of the 2022 Olympic Winter Games, courtesy of the Army & Air Force Exchange Service and Comcast NBCUniversal. Military members will be able to stream all the action from the Beijing Games using their personal devices and computers through ShopMyExchange.com. The Winter Olympics take place Feb. 3 – 20.



Through this arrangement, U.S. service members and honorably discharged Veterans worldwide can stream more than 2,100 hours of events, a record for a Winter Olympics, using NBCOlympics.com and the NBC Sports app, via authentication. Top stories and moments, as well as live streams of select practice and warm-up sessions, extensive video content including event recaps, highlights, viral moments, interviews and more, will be featured throughout the games.



“We’re excited to once again team with Comcast NBCUniversal to bring the Olympics to service members and their families, wherever they are called to serve,” said Air Force Chief Master Sgt. Kevin Osby, the Exchange’s senior enlisted advisor. “The Olympics are like no other event, and we’re pleased to play a part in helping our military community cheer on Team USA.”



“We’re honored to continue our partnership with the Exchange in bringing the glory of the Games to veterans, service members, and military families around the world,” said Brig. Gen. (Ret.) Carol Eggert, Senior Vice President of Military & Veteran Affairs at Comcast NBCUniversal. “We’re grateful for our military and its service to our Nation and excited to offer multiple ways for them to view all the action and stories of inspiration from Team USA.”



Service members can access NBCUniversal’s coverage from their computers or personal devices by visiting NBCOlympics.com or the NBC Sports app and choosing the Exchange as their service provider.



Because of content rights restrictions, an active ShopMyExchange.com account is required. OCONUS viewers must also be physically located on-installation at a military location with internet service through an authorized internet service provider to gain access. An authorized provider has partnered with the Exchange on the technical solutions allowing streaming viewership on U.S. military installations in OCONUS. They include: 101 GLOBAL, Allied Telesis, Americable, Babtel, Basefix, Boingo, DHI/TravelWiFi, DSN, LG Uplus, Mediatti Broadband, Solutions by STC, Telecom Italia, TKS and US Wicom.



Additional information is available on the Exchange’s online community Hub.