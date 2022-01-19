WORKFORCE DEVELOPMENT: Fort Hamilton kicks off Leadership Cohort 2022

Photo By Connie Dillon | Students and mentors in the 2022 Fort Hamilton Leadership Cohort poses for a group...... read more read more Photo By Connie Dillon | Students and mentors in the 2022 Fort Hamilton Leadership Cohort poses for a group photo at the Education Center on Fort Hamilton, New York, Jan. 19, 2022. The Army has invested significantly in developing civilian leadership skills to provide more professional, agile, and capable civilians who can lead an organization during times of uncertainty and change (U.S. Army photo by Connie Dillon) see less | View Image Page

FORT HAMILTON, N.Y. – Fort Hamilton’s Leadership Cohort kicked off and welcomed eight individuals to the garrison’s new professional development program at the Education Center, Jan. 19.



“Army civilians form the institutional backbone of the Army, and they are an integral part of the Army enterprise,” said Col. Craig Martin, Fort Hamilton garrison commander. “It’s important that we develop and retain the diversity and unique knowledge of civilian talent needed to achieve Total Army readiness.”



Molly Evans, Directorate of Public Works director and program mentor, welcomed the students and highlighted the challenges and personal growth they would face.



“I know I speak for all mentors in the room when I say that we are excited to be travelling with you on this journey,” said Evans. “You are the first cohort to go through this program. It will be a learning experience not only for you, but also for the mentors and the team developing the program. You will play a role in shaping this for the future…You, Fort Hamilton, and the Army will be better because of the effort you put in.”



Evans continued, “You are here because someone saw a spark of leadership in you and wants to nurture that potential.”



That “someone” is Charles Walker, Fort Hamilton’s deputy to the garrison commander, who initiated the program to support the garrison’s human capital, develop employee leadership capabilities, and inspire them to take part in shaping the future of Fort Hamilton.



“The Army has invested significantly in developing civilian leadership skills to provide more professional, agile, and capable civilians who can lead an organization during times of uncertainty and change,” said Walker. “We must continue to build our civilians’ values, skills, and mindset to serve as competent, resilient members of the agency.”



Designed for civilians who are GS-08 and below, the program accepted eight students and eight mentors with a goal to have representation from various directorates.



“Having a diverse cross-section of the workforce is critical because it exposes each student to new ways of thinking, innovation, and different perspectives and skills, thereby increasing workforce permeability,” said Walker. “Regardless of the type of agency you belong to, an organization exists in the context of a global marketplace that is characterized more by differences among people than by likeness.”



The cohort is a program of study and discovery using various training techniques such as facilitator-lead presentations, mentor feedback, book reports, and a team project spread out over a year period. Students will learn: resume writing; leadership fundamentals; the importance of networking; diplomatic ways to delegate and train others; building rapport and trust with supervisors and colleagues; and providing quality feedback.



“I have full hope that the Leadership Program will further develop employee leadership capabilities and inspire them to take part in shaping the future of Fort Hamilton,” said Walker.



Each participant had to be recommended by his or her supervisor. The following Fort Hamilton civilians will make up the Leadership Cohort Class of 2022:



Students:

- Fred Bentley, Directorate of Human Resources

- Tonia Bollers, Directorate of Human Resources

- Angelica Marquez, Directorate of Human Resources

- Michelle Osman, Directorate of Family and Morale, Welfare and Recreation

- Jacqueline Prince, Directorate of Family and Morale, Welfare and Recreation

- Mark Roberts, Installation Legal Office

- Dana Vazquez, Command Group

- Stephanie White, Directorate of Human Resources



Mentors:

- Molly Evans, Directorate of Public Works

- Adriana Mitchell, Information Management Office

- Michael Canter, Directorate of Emergency Services

- Roderick O’Connor, Installation Legal Office

- Trevor Loew, Directorate of Family and Morale, Welfare and Recreation

- Paul Derrell, Internal Review and Audit Compliance Office

- Edward Song, Plans, Analysis and Integration Office

- Charles Williams, Directorate of Human Resources