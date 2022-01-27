USAG Wiesbaden provides portable fitness solution for Soldiers

WIESBADEN, Germany – Garrisons across the Army are the foundations of readiness for Soldiers and their communities. U.S. Army Garrison Wiesbaden’s most recent readiness initiative helps Soldiers get after their physical fitness by providing convenient, all-in-one training solutions that can be placed almost anywhere.



To the common pedestrian, the mobile gym looks like an average shipping container, yet, it is so much more. The BeaverFit is a portable, self-contained, and low maintenance fitness system that includes all of the equipment required to train for and execute the new Army Combat Fitness Test.



While a variety of fitness equipment companies like Rogue, Rally Fitness, ADS Inc. and Sorinex have already been working with the Army on supplying ACFT-specific gear to commands across the country, Dam Strong’s “BeaverFit ACFT Locker” system goes one step further by providing the storage and equipment together. This testing and training system provides equipment for eight Soldiers to take the ACFT simultaneously or for 50 Soldiers to train together at any given time.



The newest BeaverFit on Clay Kaserne arrived Jan. 22. According to Richard Brinkley, 1st Sgt. of Headquarters and Headquarters Company, USAG Wiesbaden, it arrived just in time.



“As leaders, we continually strive to find ways to improve the physical and mental readiness of our soldiers and this training and testing system does both. Garrisons are the foundation of readiness for the U.S. Army. The ACFT better connects fitness with combat readiness for all Soldiers at every echelon by not only enhancing physical fitness, but mental toughness and stamina as well,” said Brinkley.



The Army is currently finalizing its push toward a full implementation of the new ACFT system as the fitness test on-record for all Soldiers in the Army, starting in April 2022.

