Sailors Support Families in Temporary Lodging During Safe Drinking Water Restoration

HONOLULU (Jan. 26, 2022) – The Naval Supply Systems Command Enterprise Logistics Response Team is providing temporary lodging support to Department of Defense families during the water distribution system recovery in affected communities. The U.S. Navy is working closely with the Hawaii Department of Health, U.S. Environmental Protection Agency and the U.S. Army to restore safe drinking water to Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam housing communities through sampling and flushing.

HONOLULU (Jan. 26, 2022) – Sailors assigned to the Naval Supply Systems Command (NAVSUP) Enterprise Logistics Response Team (ELRT) are supporting Department of Defense (DOD) personnel and their families as the Joint Base Pearl Harbor (JBPHH) Interagency Drinking Water System Team (IDWST) works to restore safe drinking water.



On Dec. 3, 2021, Commander, Navy Region Hawaii, determined temporary lodging procurement would be necessary for active duty service members, their dependents, federal civilian employees and their authorized dependents, and all other privatized housing residents who were concerned about the water quality.



Approximately 80 Sailors from five commands have been serving as liaison officers (LNOs) in support of these efforts. Personnel from NAVSUP Fleet Logistics Command (FLC) Pearl Harbor, NAVSUP FLC San Diego, Afloat Training Group Middle Pacific, Navy Information Operations Command (NIOC) Hawaii/Commander, Task Force 1070 (HI/CTF 1070), and the Pearl Harbor Naval Shipyard and Intermediate Maintenance Facility, have been supporting families temporarily residing in about 20 hotels in and around Waikiki.



“The LNO teams have done a great job of taking care of our families to make sure everything goes smoothly at check-in, and making sure we’re keeping accountability of where all our families are placed,” said Cmdr. Justin DeVoe, director of operations, NAVSUP FLC Pearl Harbor.



According to DeVoe, who oversees the LNO operation, there are 15 LNOs positioned at each hotel on any given day to support families at check-in.



“We have found that check-in is the primary touchpoint when we interact the most with families,” DeVoe said.



DeVoe explained the LNO teams help families get settled into their hotels, and ensure families have rooms that meet their needs. Chief Logistics Specialist Submarines Christopher Curtis, the leading chief petty officer for the ELRT, said the LNOs work closely with the hotel staff to secure accommodations for larger families, specific types of beds, pet-friendly hotels, and physical accessibility.



Chief Cryptologic Technician (Networks) Jefferson Washington, assigned to NIOC HI/CTF 1070, said there have been some challenges in ensuring families get the rooms they need, but that the work of supporting families has been rewarding.



“To provide comfort, answers to questions they might have, or just a smile is what I think it means to be a Sailor, chief, and shipmate. So to be there for someone is the greatest thing I can think of,” Washington said.



The LNOs will continue to maintain a presence at the hotels as long as affected families are using the temporary lodging, and are poised to support families with their return to homes once safe drinking water is restored. Curtis said the LNOs will help families with the checking out process.



“Helping families get back into their houses will be the biggest push we do," Curtis said.



The U.S. Navy is working closely with the Hawaii Department of Health, U.S. Environmental Protection Agency and the U.S. Army to restore safe drinking water to Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam housing communities through sampling and flushing. For detailed information, go to: www.navy.mil/jointbasewater.