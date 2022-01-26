Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Pearl City Peninsula Drinking Water Test Result

    EPA Tests JBPHH Housing Water Samples at Naval Weapons Station Seal Beach

    HONOLULU, HI, UNITED STATES

    01.26.2022

    JOINT BASE PEARL HARBOR-HICKAM, Hawaii – As part of the Navy’s sampling of drinking water in Pearl City Peninsula homes, one of the 80 samples taken detected a petroleum compound at 650 parts per billion, which is above the 200 parts per billion criteria set by the Hawaii Department of Health (DOH) for this emergency response.

    Even though the sample came from one, four-unit building, all residents of the Pearl City Peninsula zone were notified. The occupants of the affected multi-family unit have been scheduled for re-flushing today and follow-on sampling this week. The Interagency Drinking Water System Team (IDWST) will perform a thorough review of all results, including the re-sampling, before making a recommendation to amend the health advisory for Pearl City Peninsula.

    This targeted approach to re-flush and re-sample is in accordance with the IDWST-approved Drinking Water Sampling Plan that was signed in December 2021.

    All of Pearl City Peninsula’s distribution system samples met Environment Protection Agency and DOH criteria for safe drinking water standards, and home flushing in the zone began Dec. 29, 2021.

