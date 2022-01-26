Pearl City Peninsula Drinking Water Test Result

Photo By Petty Officer 2nd Class Jason Waite | SEAL BEACH, Calif. (Jan. 14, 2022) Tom Fowler and Kayla Kenyon, two chemists working...... read more read more Photo By Petty Officer 2nd Class Jason Waite | SEAL BEACH, Calif. (Jan. 14, 2022) Tom Fowler and Kayla Kenyon, two chemists working for the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) Office of Emergency Management, analyze data collected from water samples, gathered at Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam (JBPHH), Hawaii housing communities, in a Portable High-Throughput Integrated Laboratory Identification System (PHILIS) mobile laboratory at Naval Weapons Station Seal Beach. The Interagency Drinking Water System Team is a joint initiative where the U.S. Navy is working closely with the Hawaii Department of Health, U.S. Environmental Protection Agency and the U.S. Army to restore safe drinking water to JBPHH housing communities through sampling and flushing. For detailed information, go to: www.navy.mil/jointbasewater. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Jason Waite) see less | View Image Page

JOINT BASE PEARL HARBOR-HICKAM, Hawaii – As part of the Navy’s sampling of drinking water in Pearl City Peninsula homes, one of the 80 samples taken detected a petroleum compound at 650 parts per billion, which is above the 200 parts per billion criteria set by the Hawaii Department of Health (DOH) for this emergency response.



Even though the sample came from one, four-unit building, all residents of the Pearl City Peninsula zone were notified. The occupants of the affected multi-family unit have been scheduled for re-flushing today and follow-on sampling this week. The Interagency Drinking Water System Team (IDWST) will perform a thorough review of all results, including the re-sampling, before making a recommendation to amend the health advisory for Pearl City Peninsula.



This targeted approach to re-flush and re-sample is in accordance with the IDWST-approved Drinking Water Sampling Plan that was signed in December 2021.



All of Pearl City Peninsula’s distribution system samples met Environment Protection Agency and DOH criteria for safe drinking water standards, and home flushing in the zone began Dec. 29, 2021.