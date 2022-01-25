Havelock MAC Service Person of the Quarter

Photo By Lance Cpl. Jacob Bertram | U.S. Marine Corps Lance Cpl. Birash Budathoki, an electrician assigned to Marine Wing...... read more read more Photo By Lance Cpl. Jacob Bertram | U.S. Marine Corps Lance Cpl. Birash Budathoki, an electrician assigned to Marine Wing Communications Squadron 28, stands with air station leaders and Havelock Chamber of Commerce members during a Service Person of the Quarter event at Hancock Lodge, Marine Corps Air Station Cherry Point, North Carolina, Jan. 25, 2022. The Havelock Military Affairs Committee works to maintain and enhance the relationship between the military and civilian communities so service member’s contributions are recognized within the Havelock community. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Jacob Bertram) see less | View Image Page

U.S. Marine Corps Lance Cpl. Birash Budathoki, a Nepal native and electrician assigned to Marine Wing Communications Squadron 28, was celebrated as the Service Person of the Quarter by the Havelock Chamber of Commerce Military Affairs Committee (MAC) at Hancock Lodge, Marine Corps Air Station Cherry Point, North Carolina, Jan. 25, 2022.



Erin Knight, the executive director for the Havelock Chamber, says the Service Person of the Quarter celebrates Marines and Sailors that go above and beyond to invest in the installation and Havelock community with their time and talent.



Budathoki was nominated by his command and the Havelock MAC for his contributions both on and off the installation. Budathoki has selflessly worked to give back to the Cherry Point community. It was for this reason he was selected by the Havelock MAC as the Service Person of the Quarter.