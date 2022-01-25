Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Havelock MAC Service Person of the Quarter

    01.25.2022

    Story by Lance Cpl. Jacob Bertram 

    Marine Corps Air Station Cherry Point

    U.S. Marine Corps Lance Cpl. Birash Budathoki, a Nepal native and electrician assigned to Marine Wing Communications Squadron 28, was celebrated as the Service Person of the Quarter by the Havelock Chamber of Commerce Military Affairs Committee (MAC) at Hancock Lodge, Marine Corps Air Station Cherry Point, North Carolina, Jan. 25, 2022.

    Erin Knight, the executive director for the Havelock Chamber, says the Service Person of the Quarter celebrates Marines and Sailors that go above and beyond to invest in the installation and Havelock community with their time and talent.

    Budathoki was nominated by his command and the Havelock MAC for his contributions both on and off the installation. Budathoki has selflessly worked to give back to the Cherry Point community. It was for this reason he was selected by the Havelock MAC as the Service Person of the Quarter.

