Havelock MAC Service Person of the Quarter

U.S. Marine Corps Lance Cpl. Birash Budathoki, a Nepal native and electrician assigned to Marine Wing Communications Squadron 28, was celebrated as the Service Person of the Quarter by the Havelock Chamber of Commerce Military Affairs Committee (MAC) at Hancock Lodge, Marine Corps Air Station Cherry Point, North Carolina, Jan. 25, 2022.
Erin Knight, the executive director for the Havelock Chamber, says the Service Person of the Quarter celebrates Marines and Sailors that go above and beyond to invest in the installation and Havelock community with their time and talent.
Budathoki was nominated by his command and the Havelock MAC for his contributions both on and off the installation. Budathoki has selflessly worked to give back to the Cherry Point community. It was for this reason he was selected by the Havelock MAC as the Service Person of the Quarter.
|Date Taken:
|01.25.2022
|Date Posted:
|01.26.2022 15:41
|Story ID:
|413461
|Location:
|MARINE CORPS AIR STATION CHERRY POINT, NC, US
|Web Views:
|18
|Downloads:
|0
