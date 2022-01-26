New U.S. Coast Guard Cutters Visit Egypt Marking Arrival to 5th Fleet

MANAMA, Bahrain – Two U.S. Coast Guard fast response cutters stopped in Alexandria, Egypt, for a scheduled port visit Jan 25, marking their arrival to U.S. 5th Fleet after departing Key West, Florida in November.



USCGC Emlen Tunnel (WPC 1145) and USCGC Glen Harris (WPC 1144) are two of the Coast Guard’s newest Sentinel-class fast response cutters slated for forward-deployment to Bahrain where U.S. 5th Fleet is headquartered. The ships will help ensure maritime security and stability across the Middle East region.



“We are happy to be part of the U.S. 5th Fleet team after a two-month transit,” said Lt. Kelly Patrick, commanding officer of Emlen Tunnel. “The crew is excited for the task at hand and the opportunities ahead.”



Emlen Tunnel and Glen Harris will replace two of the Coast Guard’s existing Island-class patrol boats currently operating from Bahrain. The new fast response cutters feature advanced communications systems and improved surveillance and reconnaissance equipment.



The U.S. 5th Fleet area of operations encompasses approximately 2.5 million square miles of water and includes the Arabian Gulf, Gulf of Oman, Red Sea and parts of the Indian Ocean. The expanse is comprised of 21 countries and includes three critical choke points at the Strait of Hormuz, the Suez Canal, and the Strait of Bab al Mandeb at the southern tip of Yemen.

