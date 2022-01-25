A New You in 2022! Exchange Pumps Up BE FIT Hub with Latest Health, Wellness Tips

Courtesy Photo | Achieve your #BEFIT resolutions this year with the @shopmyexchange’s refreshed BE...... read more read more Courtesy Photo | Achieve your #BEFIT resolutions this year with the @shopmyexchange’s refreshed BE FIT Hub. The updated fitness and nutrition site serves up the latest information and tips to support healthy lifestyles. see less | View Image Page

DALLAS – Soldiers, Airmen and Guardians can find the latest fitness, nutrition and wellness information on the Army & Air Force Exchange Service’s refreshed BE FIT Hub.



The site features updated tools to get fit including 75 workout videos, strength and resiliency tips, links to essential gear, nutrition tips, deals and more.



New and archived BE FIT Live workouts include targeted lower body, full body, strength, interval, resistance, upper body, core, high-intensity interval, cardio and bodyweight training.



“The beginning of the New Year is the perfect time to BE FIT,” said Air Force Chief Master Sgt. Kevin Osby, the Exchange’s senior enlisted advisor. “The Hub is ready to help every member of our military community crush their health resolutions this year.”



The Exchange’s BE FIT Hub is updated monthly with new nutrition deals, better-for-you dining, workouts and more. Shoppers can visit ShopMyExchange.com/befit to learn more.



