Samples taken met U.S. Environmental Protection Agency and Hawaii Department of Health criteria for Total Petroleum Hydrocarbons (TPH) and safe drinking water standards. System flushing data will be released as soon as it is available.
Flushing began today for residential and non-residential buildings. Flushing data will be made available once it has been validated and reviewed by the IDWST.
For more information on water recovery efforts, please see: https://www.cpf.navy.mil/JBPHH-Water-Updates/
|Date Taken:
|01.25.2022
|Date Posted:
|01.25.2022 12:44
|Story ID:
|413383
|Location:
|JOINT BASE PEARL HARBOR-HICKAM, HI, US
|Web Views:
|6
|Downloads:
|1
This work, Drinking Water Distribution System Flushing Complete for Aliamanu Military Reservation, by CPO Torrey Lee, identified by DVIDS
