Drinking Water Distribution System Flushing Complete for Aliamanu Military Reservation

JOINT BASE PEARL HARBOR-HICKAM, Hawaii (Dec. 30, 2021) Construction Electrician 1st Class Nha Le, assigned to Construction Battalion Maintenance Unit 303, and Lance Cpl. Mark DeCristoforo, assigned to 3rd Marine Division, rinse an ice tray during the water system flushing restoration process at Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam (JBPHH) housing communities. The JBPHH water quality recovery is a joint U.S. military initiative working closely with the State of Hawaii, Department of Health, Honolulu Board of Water Supply, U.S. government and independent organizations to restore a safe water delivery system to JBPHH military housing communities through testing, treatment, and repair. For detailed information, including available resources and locations, and news, go to www.navy.mil/jointbasewater. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Second Class Omar Rubi)

Samples taken met U.S. Environmental Protection Agency and Hawaii Department of Health criteria for Total Petroleum Hydrocarbons (TPH) and safe drinking water standards. System flushing data will be released as soon as it is available.



Flushing began today for residential and non-residential buildings. Flushing data will be made available once it has been validated and reviewed by the IDWST.



For more information on water recovery efforts, please see: https://www.cpf.navy.mil/JBPHH-Water-Updates/