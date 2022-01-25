U.S. Army commences Armor Formation On-the-Move Network pilot

Photo By Capt. Sean Minton | Surrogate vehicle platforms integrated with a wide variety of mature and emerging...... read more read more Photo By Capt. Sean Minton | Surrogate vehicle platforms integrated with a wide variety of mature and emerging commercial mobile network technology prototypes, assigned to the "Spartan Brigade," 3rd Infantry Division, depart the motor pool to commence the three-week Armor Formation On-The-Move Network pilot at Fort Stewart, Georgia, Jan. 24, 2022. Soldiers from the pilot unit will evaluate various combinations of network equipment prototypes and provide feedback for the Army to inform the concept of operations for networked armored formations from battalion to division. (U.S. Army photo by Capt. Detrick Moore, assistant product manager for Mission Network, Project Manager Tactical Network, PEO C3T) see less | View Image Page

FORT STEWART, Ga. – Soldiers assigned to the “Spartan Brigade,” 2nd Armored Brigade Combat Team, 3rd Infantry Division, completed new equipment training for the Army’s Armor Formation On-the-Move Network Pilot on Jan. 21 and then commenced on Jan. 24 at Fort Stewart. The unit will assess three different equipment sets composed of a wide range of commercial technologies at varying maturity levels from over 20 industry partners. The Army will use Soldier feedback from the field training pilot to inform design and fielding decisions to deliver a modernized mobile tactical network to armor formations as part of Capability Set 25 – the third installment in the Army’s iterative two-year network modernization capability set acquisition and fielding process.



“The Spartan Brigade looks forward to providing feedback on the Army's latest communications pilot for armor formations,” said Col. Terry R. Tillis, commander of the 2nd ABCT, 3rd ID. “Now that the new equipment training is complete, we’re excited to get the pilot underway.”



The Program Executive Office Command, Control, Communications-Tactical is one of the U.S. Army offices that delivers the Army’s network modernization strategy. Fielders from the PEO-C3T’s tactical network project office arrived to Fort Stewart in mid-November 2021 to receive the equipment by rail, inventory it and sign it over to the in the Spartan Brigade units executing the pilot. Engineers from General Dynamics, the industry lead integrator for the pilot, arrived in early December to begin internal network testing and network terminal and vehicle-server initialization in preparation for new equipment training.



“The new equipment training conducted prior to the event is critical to the success of the pilot,” said John Gillette, product manager for Mission Network, Project Manager Tactical Network, the PEO-C3T office leading the pilot. “Soldiers received in-depth training on the diverse commercial technologies that they will be operating for each of the equipment sets and will be afforded the opportunity to provide feedback on the systems and how they interact. This feedback, used in conjunction with technical data gathered throughout the field portion of the pilot, will inform future Army design decisions for armor formation OTM capability.”



The Soldier new equipment training ran from Jan. 6 to Jan. 21, and consisted of seven different classes. The training included formal classroom instructions in the mornings leading to practical exercises with hands-on training in the afternoons.



The Army Test and Evaluation Command will operate as an independent evaluator during the pilot and will use direct Soldier feedback to develop a report to inform Army design decisions.



“There are obvious challenges integrating new and existing technologies into armor formations, but the effort is needed and necessary if we are to determine which technologies could best support the tactical commander’s ability to make accurate and timely decisions,” said Maj. Todd Klinzing-Donaldson, the top communications and network officer for the 2nd ABCT, 3rd ID. “Even with these challenges, the development team has done an incredible assimilating a diverse showcase of industry technology prototypes so we can find out how these technologies could potentially improve warfighter survivability and lethality.”