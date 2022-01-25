RAFM Diversity, Inclusion team earn USAFE-AFAFRICA award for innovation

Royal Air Force Mildenhall’s Diversity and Inclusion team recently won the U.S. Air Forces in Europe - Air Forces Africa-level Diversity and Inclusion Innovation Award, Team Category, for 2021, and are now competing at Air Force level.



In 2020, the murder of George Floyd in the United States sparked national attention which had an effect on how service members were feeling, explained Senior Master Sgt. Candace Helder, 100th Air Refueling Wing Diversity and Inclusion director.



“This drove two of our Air Force leaders, Gen. David Goldfein, then-Chief of Staff, and then-Chief Master Sgt. of the Air Force Kaleth O. Wright, to speak boldly about the climate of racial disparity felt throughout the nation and within the Air Force. Ultimately, they embraced the challenge of independently reviewing our service’s justice system,” said Helder.



“During this time, Col. Troy Pananon was the RAF Mildenhall commander and authorized the team to take immediate action aimed toward hearing the community’s collective trauma through leadership involvement, unity walks, Real Talks, and various D&I events,” remarked Helder.”



An integral member of the team, Dr. Karen Kuemerle-Pinillos (known as Dr. K-P) created local moderator training which provided individuals the training and knowledge needed to have these conversations within their units.



Helder explained that the training went from 90 minutes to a daylong curriculum to get into the theoretical components rather than dealing with just race issues, because they realized there were other in depth topics that required leader’s attention.



“Because of the groundwork and tireless efforts of the team in 2020 and 2021, I had the privilege of standing up this office to ensure leaders cultivate emotional intelligence, advance their cultural competence, and become keenly aware of unconscious bias,” said Helder. “Ultimately, the goal is to align with the greater initiatives of USAFE-AFAFRICA and the Department of the Air Force’s Office of Diversity and Inclusion.



Some other noteworthy accomplishments which were instrumental to the team winning the USAFE award include leading the 100th ARW’s Extremism Day, putting together three educational videos and training 80 facilitators.



A collaborative effort amongst resilience agencies birthed the “Cultivating Cultural Cohesion” one-pager guides designed to orient moderators for hosting discussions across the wide spectrum of diversity, equity, inclusion and accessibility. Additionally, the Wellness Advocacy Team, which consists of 16 Volunteer Wellness Advocates, was assembled in response to significant challenges related to Airmen’s stress, anxiety, depression, and alcoholism, all of which were amplified in 2020 by COVID-19. The WAT is non-clinical, and is designed to enhance Airmen wellness and to stay “left” of crisis through interpersonal trust, connection, and engagement.



More than 2,500 hours have been dedicated to the wingman concept, for which they received recognition from the President of the United States. The Diversity and Inclusion Council also works diligently to organize all activities and observance months. The council is made up of Airmen and civilians in a wide variety of career fields across two wings, which brings different skills and perspectives to the team.



“At the end of the day, it’s about we can best help the community,” said Helder. “Chief Master Sgt. of the Air Force Joanne Bass said that the Air Force needs to institutionalize a ‘no wrong door’ policy. With our integrated resilience team at RAF Mildenhall, we get after this effort every day. We have enough resources here so we can either solve your problem or provide a warm handoff between resilience and/or support agencies.”



“When you put us together, it’s like we’re The Avengers,” said Dr. KP. “Without that, other teams will not come close to what we’re able to accomplish. We all have our own limits within our own lanes, but together, there’s magic!”

