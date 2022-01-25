Courtesy Translation: Video conference of the German Federal Chancelor and the heads of the governments of the Federal States on Jan 24, 2022

Press Release from the Federal German Government from 24 JAN 2022

Courtesy Translation: Nadine Bower, Public Affairs Specialist



Video conference of the German Federal Chancelor and the heads of the governments of the Federal States on Jan 24, 2022



Decision



The "Omikron wave" has reached Germany: The new variant of the SARS-CoV-2 virus (corona virus) is spreading very quickly and causes the number of daily new infections to increase significantly and now stands at well over 100,000 new cases per day. This also increases the 7-day incidence, i.e. the number of new infections per 100,000 inhabitants in the last seven days.



In their most recent statement of Jan. 22, 2022, the members of the Federal Government's Expert Council on COVID-19 point out that this rapid spread results in particular from the fact that the protection against infection for the previous variants is reduced by a pre-existing immunity in the Omikron variant. As a result, the proportion of the population susceptible to these corona infections has roughly doubled. At the same time, a regionally highly variable dynamic can be recorded.



The current measures to reduce contacts and the level-headed behavior of citizens had initially slowed down the steep increase in the number of infections in Germany, which can be observed in other countries.



The Expert Council expects a further increase in the number of infections. The 7-day incidences could reach a peak of several thousands regionally.



The extent of the hospital burden will depend crucially on how the number of diseases develops in the group of unvaccinated adults and those over 50 years of age. These figures are currently still comparatively low, the Omikron variant is spreading especially in the younger population groups with many contacts and far less among the over 50-year-olds. However, in the past, infections from the younger population entered into the group of older people. There is still a large vaccination gap among the over 50-year-olds. If one compares the situation in Germany with other countries, it becomes clear that the proportion of unvaccinated persons in the elderly population is still very high with around three million people. According to the experts, it is precisely these elderly citizens who often have to be hospitalized in the event of illness with the virus. Regionally, a trend reversal can already be seen in the number of hospital treatments and a resurgence in admissions. This corresponds to the internationally observed development with a time delay.



According to the experts, the hospitalization rate will be lower than with the delta variant. However, the expert council points out that it would have to be a whole order of magnitude (factor 10) lower than last winter in order to compensate for the expected high number of cases and not to overload the health system. On the basis of the currently available data, such a strong reduction in the hospitalization rate cannot be assumed despite vaccinations. Accordingly, with further increasing incidences, a large number of hospital admissions are to be expected.



In some regions, there are already bottlenecks in the hospital and care sector due to staff shortages resulting from infections. The expected entry of infections into the older population group and the infection-related staff shortages in the health care system would therefore continue to give rise to concerns about a considerable burden on the health care system.



The Expert Council points out that if critical marks, such as an excessively high hospitalization rate, are reached as a result of a further increase in incidences, further infection control measures may become necessary in the future.



The Chancellor and the heads of the governments of the German Federal States are confident that the further continuation of the currently existing measures offers a realistic chance that Germany will get through the Omikron wave well. They therefore agree that the current course will be continued and that the existing measures will be consistently continued, as recommended by the Expert Council.



At the same time, the federal and state governments want to jointly intensify the vaccination campaign. Because: With an increase in basic immunity in the population against SARS-CoV-2 infections and a decrease in the number of new infections and hospitalization incidences, protective measures are to be gradually scaled back in the future. The Expert Council points out that in the long term there is an urgent need to close the remaining immunity gaps in society through vaccinations. Otherwise, a renewed strong wave of infection and disease are to be expected. Against this background, the Chancellor and the heads of government of the German States reaffirm the need to introduce a general vaccination requirement.



In view of the current situation, the Federal Chancellor and the heads of government of the German States have reached the following agreements:



1. Continuation of the previous measures: The Federal Chancellor and the heads of government of the federal states agree that the rules currently in force will continue to apply. The development of the Omikron wave will continue to be closely monitored. If there is a threat of overloading the health system, they will agree on further measures to control infections.



2. Opening perspective: The federal and state governments will develop opening perspectives for the moment when an overload of the health system can be ruled out.



3. Major cross-regional events: The heads of government of the federal states agree that the existing regulations need to be standardised when holding major events. They instruct the heads of the state and senate chancelleries of the federal states to agree on a uniform regulation by 9 February 2022.



4. Vaccination: Vaccination helps. Vaccinations protect against serious diseases. They are the best and safest means for society and the economy to overcome the pandemic. In accordance with the recommendations of the Expert Council, the federal and state governments will intensify their vaccination campaign. The Chancellor and the heads of government of the federal states are calling on all citizens to have the booster vaccination carried out three months after their second vaccination. Those who have not yet received a vaccination should get vaccinated immediately. Even the first vaccination protects against a severe course of the disease. There are enough doses of Moderna and BioNTech's mRNA vaccines available. Vaccination is easily available everywhere at no cost. For all citizens over the age of 30, the Moderna vaccine is primarily used. For children and citizens up to the age of 30, there is the vaccine from BionNTech. Both vaccines are safe and tested millions of times. With the Novavax vaccine, a protein-based vaccine will also be available starting at the end of February in addition to the two mRNA vaccines.



5. Testing: The currently high and expected further increasing number of new infections leads to bottlenecks in the available PCR tests. The laboratories are already partially overloaded. In the event of shortfalls, it is therefore essential to prioritize.



The Federal States take note of the decision of the Conference of Health Ministers that the limited availability of PCR tests should be concentrated on vulnerable groups and workers who care for and treat them. In other words, the staff, especially in hospitals, in private practices, in nursing and facilities for integration assistance and for people with the risk of severe illness. In these cases, the suspicion of a Covid-19 infection should continue to be clarified by a PCR test. PCR tests for high-risk patients (elderly, comorbidity, immunosuppressed patients) are also to be used to ensure early treatment and, if necessary, to enable antiviral therapy. In coordination with the health ministers of the Federal States, the Federal Minister of Health will work out a modified test regime and adapt the National Testing Strategy and the Coronavirus Test Ordinance accordingly. At the same time, every effort must be made to increase PCR testing capacity.



6. Quarantine and isolation: The Federal Chancellor and the heads of the state governments welcome the announcement by the Federal Ministry of Health and the Robert Koch Institute that, in view of the shortfalls in PCR tests and the new findings on the course of infection in the Omikron variant, the rules for the isolation of sick employees in hospitals, care facilities and integration facilities will be adapted accordingly. The general rules will also apply to them in the future: Isolation after a proven infection, which can be terminated after seven days by a certified rapid antigen test (with proof of the negative result) after 48 hours of being symptom-free. Without a test, isolation ends after 10 days. For the quarantine of contact persons, testing out with a negative antigen test after seven days is also possible. Those who have full vaccination protection through booster vaccination ("3 out of 3") are exempt from quarantine as contact persons; this also applies to comparable groups (newly vaccinated and convalescent, etc.).



7. Recovered and vaccinated status: The heads of government of the German Federal States take note of the fact that the Federal Minister of Health has announced that the provisions to be made by the Paul Ehrlich Institute and the Robert Koch Institute (RKI) under the amended Covid-19 Protective Measures Exemption Ordinance (SchAusnahmV) will in future be announced and justified in good time before their entry into force due to their considerable scope. They assume that the Federal Government will take the appropriate precautions.



8. Contact tracing: Against the background of the current high number of daily new infections, the limited capacities of the health authorities and the good protection of boostered persons, prioritization is also useful and necessary in the context of the tracing of contact persons of infected persons. The Federal Chancellor and the heads of government of the German Federal States are asking the Conference of Health Ministers to draw up implementable regulations in cooperation with the Robert Koch Institute in a timely manner.



The Federal Chancellor and the heads of government of the German Federal States ask the citizens to deal responsibly with any illnesses. Everybody should inform their contact persons on their own responsibility and use the available electronic means for contact tracing.



9. Protection of old people's care facilities: The German Federal States will collect the necessary data on the vaccination rate of employees and residents in old people's homes and nursing homes as well as integration assistance facilities. The Federal Ministry of Health is examining the possibilities of comprehensive monitoring.



10. Critical infrastructure: Together with the operators of the critical infrastructures, the federal and state governments are continuously monitoring the expected effects of the rapid spread of the virus variant and will react accordingly and immediately if necessary. Many areas of critical infrastructure are prepared for a severe staff shortage and have adjusted their plans accordingly. The measures taken have contributed to the fact that so far no threats to the essential services have occurred.



11. Digitization: In a second opinion of Jan. 22, 2022, the Expert Council recommended short- and medium-term measures in the field of digitization of the healthcare system. The Federal Chancellor and the heads of government of the German Federal States underline the urgency and ask the Conference of Federal and State Health Ministers (GMK) to deal promptly with the recommendations of the Expert Council. The GMK is also requested to submit a report by the end of February 2022 on the implementation of the Pact for the Public Health Service and on the introduction of the German Electronic Reporting and Information System (DEMIS) in hospitals. In the short term, the digital applications for proving the vaccination or recovered status (esp. Corona Warning App and CovPass App) are available in order to be able to easily check compliance with the 2G or 2G Plus rule.



12. Economic aid and short-time working allowances: Despite the pandemic, the labour market remains stable. The number of employees subject to social security contributions is high. The extension of economic aid and the special arrangements for short-time working allowances until Mar. 31, 2022 will continue to support employees and companies. The Federal Government and the governments of the German Federal States agree that a decision must be made promptly on the continuation and design of aid and special arrangements. To this end, the Federal Government will submit a proposal by the next meeting, taking into account the further development of the infection situation and the measures taken to contain the COVID-19 pandemic.



13. Next meeting of the Federal Chancellor with the heads of government of the federal states: The next meeting will take place on Feb. 16, 2022, unless further infection events require an earlier meeting. The head of the Federal Chancellery will regularly discuss the situation with the heads of the state and senate chancelleries.



Protocol declaration of the states of Baden-Württemberg and Hessen:



1. Baden-Württemberg and Hessen are calling on the federal government to examine the establishment of a central vaccination register at short notice in order to support the current vaccination campaign in Germany. This lays the foundations so that future waves of infection can be countered more effectively.



2. A vaccination register would also be an important element of administrative modernization and a central building block for the digitization of the healthcare system through the possibility of linking with digital patient records.



3. In the short term, a "digital vaccination certificate" with voluntary registration of all vaccinations should first be provided. Legal possibilities as to how this can also be made mandatory in the event of a pandemic must be examined.



Protocol declaration of the state of Thüringen:



1. Resulting from the case law in the federal states and in view of the recommendations of the Expert Council to continue regulations and, if necessary, to Thüringen expects to be able to quickly tighten up the situation by federal law to further avert the pandemic. These include 2G and 2 G-plus regulations as well as uniform implementation regulations for institution-related vaccination obligations.



2. Thüringen also asks the Federal Government to immediately communicate the state-specific delivery volume for the protein-based vaccine Novavax and to ensure that it can be made available as a matter of priority for the health professions affected by the vaccination obligation.



Protocol declaration by the Free States of Bavaria and Saxony as well as the state of Hessen and Nordrhein-Westfalen on paragraph 12:



1. The Free States of Bavaria and Saxony as well as the States of Hessen and Nordrhein-Westfalen consider an early decision on the continuation of the short-time working allowance beyond Mar. 31, 2022 to be necessary.



2. The Free States of Bavaria and Saxony as well as the States of Hessen and Nordrhein-Westfalen consider it necessary to extend economic aid to municipal enterprises.



