    Updated Drinking Water Restoration Data Release Process

    Process by Flushing Zone to Amend Health Advisory

    An Interagency Drinking Water System Team (IDWST) infographic depicting the process by flushing zone to amend health advisory

    HONOLULU, HI, UNITED STATES

    01.23.2022

    Courtesy Story

    Commander, U.S. Pacific Fleet

    JOINT BASE PEARL HARBOR-HICKAM, Hawaii – To ensure greater transparency, and provide clear, understandable information to the public, the Interagency Drinking Water System Team (IDWST) has updated its process for releasing testing results for the Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam (JBPHH) drinking water system.

    The updated process can be viewed here: https://www.dvidshub.net/image/7019593/process-flushing-zone-amend-health-advisory

    An initial version of the process dated Jan. 13 showed data would only be released after the Hawaii Department of Health (DOH) amended its health advisory and declared a zone’s drinking water safe for all household uses. Upon careful consideration of concerns from affected families, the IDWST decided to amend the process to be more transparent. The updated process allows for earlier publication of validated test results as data will be made publicly available after both distribution system flushing and home flushing instead of only the latter.

    The IDWST is made up of Hawaii DOH, U.S. Environmental Protection Agency, the U.S. Army, and the U.S. Navy, and was formed on Dec. 17, 2021, to restore safe drinking water to JBPHH housing communities.

    For more information as it becomes available, go to: www.navy.mil/jointbasewater.

