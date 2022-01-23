Updated Drinking Water Restoration Data Release Process

Courtesy Photo | An Interagency Drinking Water System Team (IDWST) infographic depicting the process by...... read more read more Courtesy Photo | An Interagency Drinking Water System Team (IDWST) infographic depicting the process by which the Hawaii Department of Health (DOH) will amend the health advisories for each flushing zone. The IDWST is a joint initiative where the U.S. Navy is working closely with the Hawaii DOH, U.S. Environmental Protection Agency and the U.S. Army to restore safe drinking water to Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam housing communities through sampling and flushing. For detailed information, go to: www.navy.mil/jointbasewater. see less | View Image Page

JOINT BASE PEARL HARBOR-HICKAM, Hawaii – To ensure greater transparency, and provide clear, understandable information to the public, the Interagency Drinking Water System Team (IDWST) has updated its process for releasing testing results for the Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam (JBPHH) drinking water system.



The updated process can be viewed here: https://www.dvidshub.net/image/7019593/process-flushing-zone-amend-health-advisory



An initial version of the process dated Jan. 13 showed data would only be released after the Hawaii Department of Health (DOH) amended its health advisory and declared a zone’s drinking water safe for all household uses. Upon careful consideration of concerns from affected families, the IDWST decided to amend the process to be more transparent. The updated process allows for earlier publication of validated test results as data will be made publicly available after both distribution system flushing and home flushing instead of only the latter.



The IDWST is made up of Hawaii DOH, U.S. Environmental Protection Agency, the U.S. Army, and the U.S. Navy, and was formed on Dec. 17, 2021, to restore safe drinking water to JBPHH housing communities.



For more information as it becomes available, go to: www.navy.mil/jointbasewater.