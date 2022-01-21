Dyess B-1 Bomber CONUS to CONUS Mission Trains Interoperability with Collation Partners

The 7th Bomb Wing executed a 31-hour three-ship Continental United States to Continental United States mission Jan. 11 from Dyess Air Force Base, Texas, conducting a joint Large Force Exercise with fighters from the Japanese Air Self Defense Force, in a clear message showing U.S. commitment to allies and partners within the Indian Ocean-Pacific Region.



“Executing CONUS-to-CONUS missions allows us to practice interoperability training with our allies and partners,” said Col. Kevin Kippie, 7th BW vice commander.



Capt. Carlie Gantar, a 9th Bomb Squadron weapons system officer, had the opportunity to gain valuable experience integrating with JASDF.



“Any chance that we get to work with the JASDF is an amazing opportunity,” Gantar said. “The experience the crew members receive, in every aircraft, and the training accomplished speaks to how well we can work together as a team, whether it’s a training sortie or the real deal.”



These missions demonstrate the U.S. Air Force’s flexible deterrence capability and global reach.



“A CONUS to CONUS mission is proof in the pudding that we can take off from home and make it anywhere around the world to deliver support whenever we’re called upon,” Gantar said.



The 337th Test and Evaluation Squadron also provided support to this CONUS-to-CONUS, using avionics software to sustain the entire mission.



“The 7th Bomb Wing’s ability to provide decisive airpower at the time and place of our choosing to support Geographic Combatant Commander’s priorities is what makes us America’s premier Lift and Strike Base,” Kippie said. “Our maintainers and aircrew are willing, competent, and capable of executing missions crucial to our regional ties with allies and partners and will continue to do so now and in the future.”

