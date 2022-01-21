Visit from Navy’s top financial director highlights NUWC Division Newport’s fiscal health

Photo By David Stoehr | Rear Adm. John Gumbleton (right), Deputy Assistant Secretary of the Navy for Budget...... read more read more Photo By David Stoehr | Rear Adm. John Gumbleton (right), Deputy Assistant Secretary of the Navy for Budget and director of the Fiscal Management Division, N82, within the Office of the Chief of Naval Operations, is briefed by Adam Macksoud, the Naval Undersea Warfare Center Division Newport comptroller, on the center’s fiscal management process during a visit on Jan. 6, 2022. Assisting with the briefing is Christine Nagelhout (left), head, Budget Division, Comptroller Department. see less | View Image Page

A visit from the Navy’s top financial director, Rear Adm. John Gumbleton, on Jan. 6 provided an opportunity to spotlight the Naval Undersea Warfare Center (NUWC) Division Newport’s fiscal management process.



“It is a rare occasion to be visited by the Navy’s top financial director and we were able to provide him with a strong appreciation of the amazing financial and business management efforts that Newport has performed for decades,” Division Newport Comptroller Adam Macksoud said. “He expressed his support of the Navy Working Capital Fund (NWCF) model and its benefits to enabling our mission, but warned of complacency over the long term.



“He understands Division Newport has a strong and highly effective financial management team, but challenged us to become more efficient and look for ways to keep supporting the larger Navy goals.”

Through the working capital model, Division Newport accepted over $1.4 billion in funding in fiscal year 2021 and expects to meet or exceed that amount in 2022. The full economic report can be viewed at: https://www.navsea.navy.mil/Portals/103/Documents/NUWC_Newport/NUWCDivisionNewportEconomicReport2021.pdf



Gumbleton serves as the Deputy Assistant Secretary of the Navy for Budget (FMB), as well as the director of the Fiscal Management Division, N82, within the Office of the Chief of Naval Operations (CNO). During Gumbleton’s visit, Macksoud provided the admiral with a number of details exemplifying how the Comptroller Department is a critical cog in Division Newport’s success.



“We discussed how Division Newport manages its hiring around our technical and business gaps, the challenges of sustaining our key infrastructure and how we proactively make constant adjustments to our financial posture as the budget process moves further into the fiscal year,” Macksoud said. “We highlighted our successful financial performance contributions to the Navy’s bottom-line and overall cash position.



“Our business strengths, coupled with the tours of our technical labs and waterfront facilities provided him with a strong appreciation of our organization.”



As Macksoud mentioned, Division Newport operates under an NWCF model. This means that Division Newport functions under business financial management principles in a buyer-and-seller approach. More information on how a NWCF works is available at: https://sgp.fas.org/crs/natsec/IF11233.pdf



The Comptroller Department is responsible for a number of critical tasks as a means to ensure the fiscal health of the organization. These include, but are not limited to, managing travel services; administrating all incoming and outgoing funding; coordinating financial planning, analysis and monitoring of all programs; developing and monitoring operating budgets; and providing all accounting services and payroll customer service support.



Macksoud noted, though, all this does not happen solely in the Comptroller Department. The support provided by the Contracts Department, Corporate Operations Department, and financial experts embedded in the technical codes also is critical.



“I have always said that Division Newport could not be the Navy’s premier lab for undersea warfare without the world-class professionals of the support departments,” Macksoud said. “These departments provide the business foundation, which allows our engineering and scientific community to achieve the highest levels of technical excellence to the fleet.



“For the past 13 years, I have had the honor of being the department head of the Comptroller Department and continue to be impressed every day at the depth of their financial knowledge, professionalism and dedication to the Division Newport mission.”



NUWC Division Newport is a shore command of the U.S. Navy within the Naval Sea Systems Command, which engineers, builds and supports America’s fleet of ships and combat systems. NUWC Newport provides research, development, test and evaluation, engineering and fleet support for submarines, autonomous underwater systems, undersea offensive and defensive weapons systems, and countermeasures associated with undersea warfare.



NUWC Newport is the oldest warfare center in the country, tracing its heritage to the Naval Torpedo Station established on Goat Island in Newport Harbor in 1869. Commanded by Capt. Chad Hennings, NUWC Newport maintains major detachments in West Palm Beach, Florida, and Andros Island in the Bahamas, as well as test facilities at Seneca Lake and Fisher's Island, New York, Leesburg, Florida, and Dodge Pond, Connecticut.



