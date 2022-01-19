Giving, Goals, Gratitude

The 2021 Combined Federal Campaign, a fundraising event that provides federal employees the opportunity to make donations to charities and people in need, has come to an end on Jan. 15, 2022.



Vandenberg Space Force Base participated in 2020 and gathered approximately $38,000 in donations. This year’s total was even higher.



“Our Goal this year was to raise $44,000. Our secondary goal was to raise more than the previous year. In total, we raised $42,447.96, just shy of our goal, but we did meet our secondary goal of raising more than the year prior,” said U.S. Air Force Capt. Dana Meyers, CFC action officer.



In the past, personnel would promote the charity event by visiting units, explaining the program and answering questions. Physical distancing during the pandemic and units working from home were potential obstacles.



U.S. Air Force Master Sgt. Antonia Chavis, CFC campaign manager said, “We intended to have a CFC booth on Wednesdays at the Base Exchange in January. Unfortunately, with the spike in Covid-19 cases after the new year, many units went back to teleworking. This affected our physical presence in high traffic areas.”



The campaign staff found opportunities for one-on-one interaction during monthly Delta Runs and at the BX during high traffic hours. Innovative digital ideas like utilizing QR codes, cell phone apps, and advertising in the weekly news e-mails on base resulted in surpassing last year’s donations. “Cause of the Week” e-mails were sent highlighting various causes like medicine, education, environment and others.



“We think the campaign went well,” said Chavis. “We’d like to say thank you to all the unit personnel that helped advertise for the campaign. We appreciate their efforts in making this year’s campaign a success!”

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 01.19.2022 Date Posted: 01.21.2022