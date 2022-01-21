PRANG Spotlight - Master Sgt. Lysandra Negron, 156th Security Forces Squadron

MUÑIZ AIR NATIONAL GUARD BASE, Puerto Rico -- Master Sgt. Lysandra Negron, a defender with the 156th Security Forces Squadron, here, is a mentor and a role model for Airmen in her unit.



Motivated by her desire to grow and to face new challenges, Negron began her career in military law enforcement 18 years ago.



“I chose this career field because I knew it would be an enormous challenge,” said Negron. “If something seems unattainable, I want to do it, no matter how many difficulties I find in my way.”



Early in her career, Negron felt the challenges of being a female in a profession traditionally dominated by men. However, she saw this as an opportunity to break gender stereotypes in the military.



“At the beginning of my career, I was underestimated, so I had to constantly prove myself to others,” said Negron. “I proved people wrong and I also saw a chance to create a path for women after me.”



Through time, Negron has become a pioneer of inclusiveness for other female Airmen and a resourceful mentor for her unit.



“Master Sgt. Negron is the first female in the 156th SFS to ever reach the rank of master sergeant and to achieve the Flight Sergeant qualification,” said Master Sgt. Jose Serrano, the 156th Security Forces Squadron superintendent.



“She’s a role model for new unit members who see her as a mentor for the entire squadron.”



After more than a decade of service, Negron is excited about the recent changes to support women’s inclusiveness across the armed forces.



“I’m happy to witness positive changes in the Air National Guard through the years,” said Negron. “Now, we have the opportunity to grow within any career field, and I’m grateful for having contributed to that process”.



After participating in deployments and accomplishing multiple goals in her field, Negron is ready to use her last years of service to mentor a new generation of defenders.



“I want to encourage new defenders to boost their careers as they take every opportunity along their way without fearing anything,” said Negron.

Serrano describes Negron as a caring and knowledgeable person who always watches over fellow Airmen and their well-being.



“She’s willing to help her co-worker even if she has her own tasks at the time,” said Serrano. “Our commander and I rely a lot on her because her experience allows her to give us key input before making important decisions.”



Negron wishes to leave a legacy of perseverance and respect for the upcoming new Airmen.



“I want to leave my mark by implementing lasting change in this career field, to motivate Airmen beyond the challenges they might find along the way,” said Negron. “It makes me proud to be part of a career where I learned to protect and respect others.”

