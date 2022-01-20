Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Army Reserve Ambassador is inducted into the Quartermaster Corps Hall of Fame

    SAN JUAN, PUERTO RICO

    01.20.2022

    Story by Spc. Halayla Vega 

    1st Mission Support Command

    Story by: Spc. Halayla Vega, 363rd Public Affairs Detachment

    FORT BUCHANAN, Puerto Rico – Brig. Gen. retired Fernando Fernandez, former commanding
    general of the 1st Mission Support Command from 2009 to 2013, still lives his commitment as a
    citizen-soldier serving as one of the two Army Reserve Ambassadors in Puerto Rico.
    “My aspiration was to make it to captain,” said Fernandez. “I never thought I would go beyond
    that but once you’re in this organization the professionalism, loyalty and dedication from your
    peers motivates you to continue in this career.”
    The Army Reserve Ambassador program was established in 1998 to spread awareness of the
    Army Reserve’s mission and to identify initiatives and objectives put in place by the Chief of
    Army Reserve.
    As well as helping the commanding general who can’t be in all places at once, it is important for
    Ambassadors to attend conferences and ceremonies on his behalf to show support and spread the
    word on the greatness of citizen-soldiers.
    “The ambassador program designates people with influence in the community to serve as
    liaisons or links between civilian communities, businesses, local government and the Army
    Reserve command,” said Fernandez.
    Being an Ambassador also means doing their best to help with any issues or problems and most
    importantly disseminating information.
    This year the United States Army Reserve in Puerto Rico is celebrating its 100th year of service
    to the military and the nation.
    With the deactivation of the 373rd Infantry Regiment in 1922, members of that unit became the
    first element of what was known back then as the Organized Reserve in Puerto Rico, explained
    Fernandez.
    Since then reserve soldiers from Puerto Rico have fought in World War II, Persian Gulf, the
    former Yugoslavia, Iraq and Afghanistan.
    Late last year Fernandez was also inducted into the Quartermaster Corps Hall of Fame, an honor
    for members of the quartermaster corps who’ve had a distinguished career and have enhanced
    the reputation and history of the corps.
    “That honor is not only for me, it's for all the soldiers in the Army Reserve Puerto Rico because
    very few army reservists get inducted into the hall of fame,” said Fernandez. It's indeed an honor
    and I humbly accepted.”
    Created in 1986 the Quartermaster Corps Hall of Fame award is the highest form of recognition
    the Corps offers, a selection board appointed by the Quartermaster General reviews all
    nominations for this high honor.
    Since 1922, the Soldiers of the United States Army Reserve in Puerto Rico have proven to be
    trained professionals with specialized military and civilian skills ready to perform in a dynamic
    environment.

    NEWS INFO

    Date Taken: 01.20.2022
    Date Posted: 01.21.2022 08:43
    Story ID: 413172
    Location: SAN JUAN, PR 
    Web Views: 6
    Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Army Reserve Ambassador is inducted into the Quartermaster Corps Hall of Fame, by SPC Halayla Vega, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

