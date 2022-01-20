NAVSUP WSS awards Boeing contract for F/A-18 landing gear overhaul

Naval Supply Systems Command Weapon Systems Support (NAVSUP WSS), Fixed Wing Contracts awarded the Boeing Company of St. Louis, Missouri, an $85-million Delivery Order under the Basic Ordering Agreement for the overhaul of 40 ship-sets of the F/A-18 Landing Gear System Nov. 30, 2021. The contract includes left side and right side Main Landing Gear and Nose Landing Gear Assemblies in support of the F/A-18E/F Super Hornet and EA-18G Growler aircraft.



The F/A-18 and EA-18G Program Office (PMA-265) implemented this overhaul program to replace the current components and assemblies due to Service Life Assessment Program/Service Life Extension Program analysis for the F/A-18 which increased flight hours and landing limits.



This award includes a Public Private Partnership with Fleet Readiness Center-Southwest and will support PMA-265's desired timeline to overhaul Main Landing Gear and Nose Landing Gear assemblies.



PMA-265’s strategy is for the replacement and overhaul of the complete Main Landing Gear and Nose Landing Gear Weapons Replaceable Assemblies rather than fragmented support through individual Shop Replaceable Assembly repairs. The overhaul program will leverage commercial and organic capability and capacity to replace and overhaul complete Main Landing Gear and Nose Landing Gear ship sets.



The NAVSUP WSS Fixed Wing Contracts Team worked closely with all stakeholders, including the F/A-18 Integrated Weapons Support Team, Fleet Support Team, Boeing, Defense Contract Management Agency, NAVAIR PMA-265, and Fleet Readiness Center-Southwest to reach successful and critical awards for both the Main Landing Gear and Nose Landing Gear replacement spares and corresponding overhaul contract.



“The synchronized Procurement (spares) and Overhaul (repair) Main Landing Gear and Nose Landing Gear program allows end-to-end supply chain visibility, greater supplier efficiency and improved lead times to meet the required delivery schedule,” said Lt. Cmdr. Hisham Semaan, director, fixed wing contracts.



The overhaul is scheduled to begin in January 2022 with inductions running through September 2023. Final delivery is expected by April 2024.



“This award provides optimal support for F/A-18 E-G combat flight operations. Without this vehicle, which will allow overhaul performance to begin immediately, landing gear components would continue to corrode and rust, making them a landing risk, and the F/A-18 would not be able to perform its mission,” said Lt. Cmdr. Peter Kojm, branch head, F/A-18 air vehicles.



NAVSUP WSS is one of eleven commands under Commander, NAVSUP. Headquartered in Mechanicsburg, Pennsylvania, and employing a diverse, worldwide workforce of more than 22,500 military and civilian personnel. NAVSUP's mission is to provide supplies, services, and quality-of-life support to the Navy and joint warfighter. Learn more at www.navsup.navy.mil, www.facebook.com/navsupwss and https://twitter.com/navsupsyscom.

