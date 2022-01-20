USAG Wiesbaden and state of Rheinland-Pfalz host collaborative COVID vaccination event

WIESBADEN, Germany - On Jan. 19, 2022, members of the U.S. Army Garrison Wiesbaden community were able to receive their booster vaccination at the fitness center at McCully Barracks, Wackernheim. The vaccination clinic was provided by the state of Rheinland-Pfalz and supported by the state’s Ministry of Science and Health.



USAG Wiesbaden Local National Works Council Chairman, Alper Koemuer, initiated the idea to apply for the vaccination bus of the state government and organized the event at McCully Barracks in Wackernheim.



“We previously had two vaccination events for our Local National workforce, which were provided for us by the U.S. Army. With this event today, the Works Council wanted to give back and say ‘Thank You’ by organizing this event together with the state of Rheinland-Pfalz, where the vaccination bus is offered,” said Koemuer.



The vaccination bus is a state-wide initiative in Rheinland-Pfalz to provide easily-accessible vaccination in a quick and flexible way, in order to assist the vaccination centers and private practices with a mobile team.



“A high vaccination rate is the best prerequisite for being able to control the pandemic in the long term. That is why it is so important to provide all citizens with a simple and quick vaccination offer. We implement this with the vaccination buses,” said Rheinland-Pfalz state vaccination coordinator Daniel Stich. “Vaccination is and remains the key out of this pandemic.”



The vaccination event at McCully Barracks, Wackernheim was open to all I.D. cardholders who have access to a U.S. Army installation, their family members and even to people sponsored by an I.D. cardholder.



“I’m very glad that this is offered, because I did not have the chance to get my booster shot on the German side yet,” said a Directorate of Public Works worker.



Deputy to the Garrison Commander, Mitchell Jones explained that the event was a great way to enhance USAG Wiesbaden’s partnership with the host nation.



“We are very grateful that the German Red Cross came to us and put this event on for us,” said Jones. “It really shows the strength of two teams working together.”



A total of 317 USAG Wiesbaden community members took advantage of the offer and received their initial dose, second dose or booster shot. Vaccines offered were Biontech/Pfizer and Moderna.

