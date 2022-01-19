Fort Bliss updates case on missing Soldier, last accounted for July 23, 2020



FORT BLISS - The search continues for U.S. Army Pvt. Richard Halliday, who has been missing since July 2020. Fort Bliss Army Criminal Investigation Division Special Agents, along with partnered law enforcement agencies, remain committed to pursue all available and credible leads in his search. Despite numerous searches and intensive investigative efforts, to date the investigation into Pvt. Halliday’s whereabouts has not produced any credible information.



Over the last 18 months since his disappearance investigators completed more than 240 interviews and 71 subpoenas and actioned six search warrants on financial institutions, email accounts, telephone numbers, and social media accounts associated with Pvt. Halliday. Despite these efforts, Private Halliday remains in a “Missing” status.



Fort Bliss continues to make a broad appeal for information from the public to help find Pvt. Richard Halliday. We remind our community and anyone who receives this message that they can help us find Pvt. Halliday. There is a $25,000 reward for credible information. You may report tips, leads, or valuable information anonymously by phone or online. You may also call Fort Bliss CID at 915-568-1700 or go online at www.cid.army.mil.



Since assuming control of this investigation, U.S. Army CID has pursued all credible information. Fifteen different state, local, and Federal agencies continue to commit resources and active support to aid Fort Bliss, 32d Army Air and Missile Defense Command and the Army CID in this search for Pvt. Halliday.



Pvt. Halliday, 22, enlisted in the U.S. Army in April 2019. After initial entry training at Fort Sill, Oklahoma, he reported to Fort Bliss, Texas. He is assigned to D Battery, 1-43rd Air Defense Artillery Regiment, 11th Air Defense Artillery Brigade, 32nd Army Air Missile Defense Command at Fort Bliss.

- 30 -

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 01.19.2022 Date Posted: 01.19.2022 19:04 Story ID: 413115 Location: EL PASO, TX, US Web Views: 10 Downloads: 1 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Fort Bliss updates case on missing Soldier, last accounted for July 23, 2020, by LTC Allie Payne, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.