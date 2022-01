Photo Essay: Tent training for Cold-Weather Operations Course class 22-02 at Fort McCoy

Photo By Scott Sturkol | Twenty-seven students who are participating in the Fort McCoy Cold-Weather Operations...... read more read more Photo By Scott Sturkol | Twenty-seven students who are participating in the Fort McCoy Cold-Weather Operations Course (CWOC) class 22-02 practice building an Artic 10-percent tent Jan. 5, 2022, during course training at Fort McCoy, Wis. The training took place on a snowy, cold day which may have been idyllic for the training. CWOC students are trained on a variety of cold-weather subjects, including snowshoe training and skiing as well as how to use ahkio sleds and other gear, too. Training also focuses on terrain and weather analysis, risk management, cold-weather clothing, developing winter fighting positions in the field, camouflage and concealment, and numerous other areas that are important to know in order to survive and operate in a cold-weather environment. (U.S. Army Photo by Scott T. Sturkol, Fort McCoy Public Affairs Office) see less | View Image Page

Twenty-seven students who participated in the Fort McCoy Cold-Weather Operations Course (CWOC) class 22-02 are shown practicing building an Artic 10-percent tent Jan. 5, 2022, during course training at Fort McCoy, Wis.



The training took place on a snowy, cold day which may have been just right for the training.



CWOC students are trained on a variety of cold-weather subjects, including snowshoe training and skiing as well as how to use ahkio sleds and other gear, too.



Training also focuses on terrain and weather analysis, risk management, cold-weather clothing, developing winter fighting positions in the field, camouflage and concealment, and numerous other areas that are important to know in order to survive and operate in a cold-weather environment.



