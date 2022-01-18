Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Photo Essay: Tent training for Cold-Weather Operations Course class 22-02 at Fort McCoy

    Tent training for Cold-Weather Operations Course class 22-02 at Fort McCoy

    Photo By Scott Sturkol | Twenty-seven students who are participating in the Fort McCoy Cold-Weather Operations...... read more read more

    FORT MCCOY, WI, UNITED STATES

    01.18.2022

    Story by Scott Sturkol                                                           

    Fort McCoy Public Affairs Office           

    Twenty-seven students who participated in the Fort McCoy Cold-Weather Operations Course (CWOC) class 22-02 are shown practicing building an Artic 10-percent tent Jan. 5, 2022, during course training at Fort McCoy, Wis.

    The training took place on a snowy, cold day which may have been just right for the training.

    CWOC students are trained on a variety of cold-weather subjects, including snowshoe training and skiing as well as how to use ahkio sleds and other gear, too.

    Training also focuses on terrain and weather analysis, risk management, cold-weather clothing, developing winter fighting positions in the field, camouflage and concealment, and numerous other areas that are important to know in order to survive and operate in a cold-weather environment.

    Fort McCoy was established in 1909 and its motto is to be the “Total Force Training Center.” Located in the heart of the upper Midwest, Fort McCoy is the only U.S. Army installation in Wisconsin.

    The installation has provided support and facilities for the field and classroom training of more than 100,000 military personnel from all services nearly every year since 1984.

    Learn more about Fort McCoy online at https://home.army.mil/mccoy, on Facebook by searching “ftmccoy,” and on Twitter by searching “usagmccoy.” Also try downloading the Digital Garrison app to your smartphone and set “Fort McCoy” or another installation as your preferred base.

