Photo Essay: RTS-Maintenance Soldier clears snow at Fort McCoy

A Soldier with Fort McCoy Fort McCoy Regional Training Site (RTS)-Maintenance clears snow Jan. 5, 2022, at Fort McCoy, Wis.



RTS-Maintenance at Fort McCoy trains Soldiers in the Army’s 91-series military occupational specialty (MOS) and administratively supports the training of Soldiers in the 89B MOS.



The unit aligns under the 3rd Brigade (Ordnance), 94th Division of the 80th Training Command. The Fort McCoy RTS-Maintenance is the largest of the four in the Army Reserve.



The installation received several inches of snow in a winter storm on Jan. 5.



Fort McCoy was established in 1909 and its motto is to be the “Total Force Training Center.” Located in the heart of the upper Midwest, Fort McCoy is the only U.S. Army installation in Wisconsin.



The installation has provided support and facilities for the field and classroom training of more than 100,000 military personnel from all services nearly every year since 1984.



