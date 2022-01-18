Engineering the Future of the F-35's Unrivaled Capabilities

Photo By America Henry | Giselle Soto Gil, the Block 4 Systems Engineer within the Air Vehicle Mission Systems...... read more read more Photo By America Henry | Giselle Soto Gil, the Block 4 Systems Engineer within the Air Vehicle Mission Systems Program Management Office for the F-35 Joint Program Office, poses for a portrait at the F-35 Joint Program Office headquarters in Arlington, VA. The F-35 Joint Program Office is the Department of Defense's focal point for the 5th generation strike aircraft for the Navy, Air Force, Marines, and our allies. The F-35 is the premier multi-mission, 5th generation weapon system. Its ability to collect, analyze and share data is a force multiplier that enhances all assets in the battle-space: with stealth technology, advanced sensors, weapons capacity, and range. The F-35, which has been operational since July of 2015, is the most lethal, survivable, and interoperable fighter aircraft ever built. see less | View Image Page

CRYSTAL CITY, VA. (Jan. 18, 2022) - Engineers have a long history of making the world a safer, more innovative, and exciting place. Today, the engineering field is more inclusive than ever, as many people from different backgrounds pursue the profession in higher numbers. As the F-35 Lightning II continues to dominate the skies as the most lethal and survivable fifth-generation aircraft, engineers from around the world are responsible for bringing the F-35's sophisticated capabilities to culmination.



Giselle Soto Gil is an engineer at the F-35 Joint Program Office (F-35 JPO), where she uses her expertise to advance the requirements needed for the success of the F-35's mission. Growing up in Puerto Rico, Soto Gil began her engineering studies at the University of Puerto Rico. She then received an advanced degree from Johns Hopkins University before moving to Florida in 2009 to support the U.S. Air Force.



Soto Gil began her civilian career at Eglin Air Force Base, Fla., as a system engineer for the Small Diameter Bomb II – now known as the GBU-53/B. This program was responsible for integrating the GBU-53/B to F-15s and other Air Force platforms, including the F-35.



"We were trying to establish functional requirements for future weapons integration with the new F-35, and it was the first time that I was facing this new aircraft. Everyone wanted to work with it, and I become part of an elite workforce," explained Soto Gil.

"We were driven to make the weapons-aircraft integration a success," she added.



Soto Gil witnessed firsthand that the F-35 is more than just a fighter jet: it is the shared goal of a worldwide partnership. That realization motivated her to pursue a career with the F-35 JPO, where she has worked for seven years.



As a senior system engineer for the Air Vehicle Mission System Program Management Office Engineering Team, Soto Gil applies theoretical and practical knowledge of system engineering to the system acquisition process to meet the technical and operational requirements established by the F-35 end user. In short, she makes sure that what the warfighter needs to fight and return safely from the fight is available and performing at its best.



Part of those lethal capabilities includes the latest Block 4 software upgrade.



"I ensure requirements from Block 4 are in tune with the advanced capabilities of the jet. Making sure the integration, technical, and engineering aspects of the jets align with the mission of the F-35 is my focus," said Soto Gil.



Block 4 software upgrades provide more computing power than the current F-35 computers and improve the flexibility and lethality of the F-35 with the integration of more modern weapons. The enhancements also provide better electronic warfare capabilities and significantly improve the interoperability of the F-35 with the existing systems of the U.S. and partner customers.



"Block 4 puts the latest capabilities in the jets already out there, allowing our pilots to be two steps ahead of our adversaries," said Soto Gil. "That is why we must make sound decisions around capabilities."



For many employees, the words complex and challenging are common descriptions of life at the F-35 JPO. Along those lines, Soto Gil faces challenges in her work that contain many variables that her team needs to resolve and then present those solutions to F-35 leadership. But it is the finished product that keeps it all in perspective.



"It is rewarding to be at F-35 JPO and see all the work converted into something tangible, that you see the jet performing spectacularly out in the field," she said.



Soto Gil also appreciates that program leadership embraces innovation. "It is unique to hear in a commander's call that our leadership asks for suggestions on how they can do better," said Soto Gil. "The leadership at F-35 JPO trusts in your performance."



Soto Gil believes that seeing confident female leaders at the F-35 JPO is critical in a complex workplace.



"It makes me want to do better every day. Also, being a role model for younger ladies who want to be an engineer makes me proud,” she said.



An essential part of Soto Gil's F-35 journey has been showing her five-year-old daughter what she does at her job.



"I love to say to my daughter, 'Mommy works for that fighter jet,' as she watches it performing at flyovers or air shows," said Soto Gil.

"I tell her that her mom works hard for the F-35 because I love this country, and the F-35 will help keep us safe."



"I would advise anyone seeking a career at the F-35 JPO to build their confidence and communication skills. Confidence is an asset that takes time to build. However, it gives you the force you need in your career. My confidence comes from learning from mistakes, asking questions, and doing my homework. One thing that will help your confidence is finding a mentor and tracing a notional career timeline. A mentor helps to frame your career path based on experience. Their advice will guide you to be assertive during the decision process. Along those lines, tracing a notional career timeline means that not necessarily everything will happen when you think. However, it will give you the check-mark on how close or far you are from your goal," she said.



"Communication is key in complex organizations such as the F-35 JPO. Fostering communication and building strong teams through continued communication will help establish trust among the end-users and increase productivity and engagement," advised Soto Gil.



She emphasized that she “believes you cannot find any other organization within the Department of Defense that looks like the F-35 JPO. When you walk into our offices, you feel a different vibe. The fact that so many people with different cultural backgrounds are working towards the same objective feels quite powerful."