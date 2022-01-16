Photo Essay: Winter fun at Fort McCoy's Whitetail Ridge Ski Area

Photo By Scott Sturkol | Activities that include skiing and snowboarding are shown Jan. 15, 2022, at Whitetail...... read more read more Photo By Scott Sturkol | Activities that include skiing and snowboarding are shown Jan. 15, 2022, at Whitetail Ridge Ski Area at Fort McCoy, Wis. The area opened for the season Dec. 27, 2021. Learn more about the ski area by visiting https://mccoy.armymwr.com/programs/whitetail-ridge-ski-area. (Photo by Scott T. Sturkol, Fort McCoy Public Affairs Office) see less | View Image Page

Activities that include skiing and snowboarding are shown Jan. 15, 2022, at Whitetail Ridge Ski Area at Fort McCoy, Wis.



The area opened for the season Dec. 27, 2021. Learn more about the ski area by visiting https://mccoy.armymwr.com/programs/whitetail-ridge-ski-area.



Whitetail Ridge, part of Fort McCoy’s Pine View Recreation Area, offers a variety of activities for the whole family.



The ski area offers both downhill skiing and snowboarding as well as snowtubing.



