Navy Recruiter Uses Compassion for Greatness

RALEIGH, N.C. — (Dec. 29, 2021) For Operations Specialist 1st Class Sade Robinson, a native of Hinesville, Georgia, her genuine compassion for helping others has given her the ability to achieve greatness as an Onboarder at Navy Talent Acquisition Group (NTAG) Carolina.



When new people walk through the door or come into her care as a recruiter, she makes sure to put them first.



“I have done well not because I want my stats to be great but because I show all my future Sailors that I care about them as individuals, and I genuinely do,” Robinson said.



The future of the Navy lies in the hands and performance of recruiters and Robinson recognizes the great sacrifice and dedication needed to ensure that her future Sailors make it to bootcamp.



Her hard work and dedication doesn’t go unnoticed. Recently, Robinson was recognized as the Onboarder of the Year and Region East Onboarder of the Year for fiscal year 2021 and during her time at NTAG Carolina she was advanced to petty officer 1st class through the MAP program.



“I grew up in a town like Fayetteville, North Carolina, and knew a lot of people who ended up in less than desirable positions and weren’t aware that they had other options,” Robinson said. “Today as a recruiter, I want to show the kids that I work with that there is another way and that’s why recruiting is important to me.”



Education is Robinson’s top priority. She went to Georgia State University on a full academic scholarship and graduated with her bachelor’s degree in Hospitality Management. Her goal is to go back to get her master’s degree in Human Resource Management.



While in her final year of college, Robinson decided to join the Navy and left for bootcamp shortly after graduating.



“My biggest motivation is moving to the next level,” Robinson said. “Seeing how far I can go and how I can show others to get to that next level with me. As a recruiter, I get to do this with my future Sailors. Though they are just starting their Navy careers, it is important that they know that opportunities will always be there for them, they just have to want them enough.”



Robinson often wonders about her future Sailors after they leave for bootcamp.



“I enjoy receiving a text or call from one of my future Sailors telling me that they made it through bootcamp,” Robinson said. “Knowing that I helped start their Navy career gives me meaning and purpose.”



