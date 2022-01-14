NAS JRB Fort Worth to receive $3.1 million for infrastructure project

Photo By Petty Officer 1st Class jose jaen | The state of Texas awarded $1.9 million from the DEAAG program funding to NAS JRB Fort...... read more read more Photo By Petty Officer 1st Class jose jaen | The state of Texas awarded $1.9 million from the DEAAG program funding to NAS JRB Fort Worth, and the city of Fort Worth is contributing another $1.2 million of their own funding to NAS JRB Fort Worth’s Military Family Advocacy Resource Network building rehabilitation infrastructure project that will be the future home to NAS JRB Fort Worth’s Military Family Advocacy Resource Center, the Navy College Campus office, the Navy-Marine Corps Relief Society, and the Navy Region Legal Services Center. (US Navy photo by MC1 Jose Jaen/Released) see less | View Image Page

NAS JRB Fort Worth, Texas (Jan. 14, 2022) — The City of Fort Worth, along with six other Texas cities, were awarded grant money from the state of Texas as part of Governor Greg Abbott's Defense Economic Adjustment Assistance Grant (DEAAG) program. The state of Texas awarded $1.9 million from the DEAAG program funding to NAS JRB Fort Worth, and the city of Fort Worth is contributing another $1.2 million of their own funding to NAS JRB Fort Worth’s Military Family Advocacy Resource Network building rehabilitation infrastructure project.



Gov. Abbott’s Office announced on Jan. 11 a new round of $15.3 million in grants awarded from the Texas Military Preparedness Commission’s DEAAG program to assist military communities across the state. “Not only are the 15 major military installations and Army Futures Command in Texas critical to our nation’s defense, they also add over $123 billion to the state’s economy and support, directly and indirectly, more than 633,000 jobs in communities across this great state. That is why I will continue to work with the Texas Legislature and TMPC to ensure that our military installations continue to add unmatched value,” said Abbott in a release.



Once completed, the infrastructure project will be the new home to NAS JRB Fort Worth’s Military Family Advocacy Resource Center, the Navy College Campus office, the Navy-Marine Corps Relief Society, and the Navy Region Legal Services Center.



CAPT Mark McLean, NAS JRB Fort Worth’s commanding officer, expressed his gratitude to the state of Texas and to the City of Fort Worth for their financial contribution that will directly affect the wellbeing of the men, women, service member families and area veterans of NAS JRB Fort Worth. “Taking care of our military families and veterans is one of our nation’s highest priorities as our service members put service before self in the defense of our nation. Once this infrastructure project is completed, the new Family Advocacy Resource facility will serve our military and their families well for years to come,” said McLean.



The seven Texas military communities that will benefit from this round of awards are listed below:

• City of Abilene: $375,000 for 5G and Fiber Expansion at Dyess Air Force Base

• City of Corpus Christi: $800,000 for Clear Zone Easement supporting Naval Air Station Corpus Christi

• City of Fort Worth: $1,900,000 for Military Family Advocacy Resource Center Renovation at Naval Air Station Joint Reserve Base Fort Worth

• City of San Antonio: $5,000,000 for Infrastructure and Force Protection Measures at Joint Base San Antonio

• City of Temple: $5,000,000 for Microgrid at Robert Gray Army Air Field supporting Fort Hood

• Val Verde County: $864,874 for Aerospace Physiology Building Renovation at Laughlin Air Force Base

• Val Verde County: $1,407,111 for T-1A Flight Line Building Renovation at Laughlin Air Force Base



Since 2015, Abbott has awarded $98,000,000 in grants to military communities through the DEAAG program.