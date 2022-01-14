Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Navy Personnel Command to Host Virtual CPO Optimization Symposium

    Optimizing Senior Enlisted Assignments

    MILLINGTON, TN, UNITED STATES

    01.14.2022

    Story by Petty Officer 2nd Class Jared Catlett 

    Navy Personnel Command

    MILLINGTON, Tenn. – Senior enlisted leaders, manning representatives from across the Navy and detailers will attend a virtual manning summit Feb. 28-March 4 to identify critical Navy leadership gaps and fill them with Chief Petty Officers (CPOs) who are aligned to billets below their current paygrades, are in pure excess onboard their current command, or where their leadership and expertise may be needed. The event will be hosted by Navy Personnel Command (NPC).

    The aim of this summit will be to review all CPO assignments, with the goal of aligning the maximum number of chiefs to chief billets. This summit will allow Fleets and TYCOMs to work with NPC to fill their most impactful gapped billets with available CPO inventory.

    In October a similar manning summit was held to realign master chief and senior chief billets with the same goal in mind.

    Prior to the enlisted manning summit, PERS-4013 in conjunction with Type Commanders, Budget Submitting Offices, and Fleet Readiness Integrators will continue evaluating CPO billet alignments in MyNavy Assignment (MNA), and if the billets are filled by Sailors outside of the billet paygrade, the incumbent may be realigned to an in-paygrade requirement or placed in excess onboard the current command.

    Sailors with critical NECs, assignment to overseas DoD tours, pending or approved fleet reserve requests are likely to remain in their current command. Family situations such as spouse co-location, and the exceptional family member program are also factors that may prevent movement of a Sailor to a new command.

    Sailors selected for adjustment will be contacted immediately by their detailers to inform them of the changes to projected rotation dates, diversions, and other changes agreed by the group. Sailors can expect the move process to begin as soon as April 2022.

    Optimizing Senior Enlisted Assignments

