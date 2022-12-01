Army & Air Force Exchange Service Opens First Chiropractic Clinic

Courtesy Photo | From left, The Joint Chiropractic CEO Peter Holt, Luke Air Force Base Exchange...... read more read more Courtesy Photo | From left, The Joint Chiropractic CEO Peter Holt, Luke Air Force Base Exchange Services Business Manager Patricia Warner, Luke AFB Exchange General Manager Sarah Park and 56th Mission Support Group Commander Col. Anthony Mullinax cut the ribbon at The Joint Chiropractic on Jan. 12 at Luke AFB. see less | View Image Page

DALLAS – The Army & Air Force Exchange Service is helping members of the military community get hands-on help from licensed chiropractors without setting foot outside the gate at select installations.



The Joint Chiropractic, the largest operator of chiropractic clinics in the U.S., opened at the Luke Air Force Base Exchange on Jan. 12.



Joining dental care, optometry, cryotherapy and durable medical equipment, chiropractic care is the latest medical service in the Exchange’s portfolio of health and wellness offerings under its holistic BE FIT program.



“Keeping military shoppers healthy is critical to the Exchange’s commitment to the communities we are honored to serve,” said Exchange Director/CEO Tom Shull. “Supplemental wellness services enhance Quality of Life for our entire military community, including authorized disabled Veterans and Department of Defense and Coast Guard civilians.”



The Joint’s Exchange location offers walk-in consultations, exams and adjustments, with no appointments or insurance required.



The Joint’s second Exchange location, at MacDill AFB, is scheduled to open this month, with a third slated for February at Joint Base McGuire-Dix-Lakehurst. Additional clinics are expected to open at more Air Force bases and Army posts throughout 2022.



The introduction of chiropractic clinics strengthens the Exchange’s BE FIT effort, which also nourishes Warfighters and their families with better-for-you meal and snack options at Exchange restaurants and Expresses and brings tax-free fitness apparel, accessories and footwear at Exchange stores and ShopMyExchange.com.



