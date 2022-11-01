Your conference paper, participation can shape the future of Strategic Landpower #SrLdpwSymposium @ArmyWarCollege @Carlisle

It's not too late to shape the discussion and future of Strategic Landpower. Paper proposals will be accepted through 2 FEB. with complete submissions due 25 FEB. 2022. Joint PME faculty, university faculty, think tank researchers, subject matter experts are invited to propose paper topics.



The first annual Strategic Landpower Symposium, an annual forum co-sponsored by the US Army War College and HQDA partner DAMO-SS. The symposium will share research and encourage professional discussion on Strategic Landpower in Integrated Deterrence, Cooperation, Competition, and/or Joint All-Domain Operations, 10-12 MAY 2022, at the USAWC's Army Heritage and Education Center, Carlisle, Pa.



Army G3 Lt. Gen. James Rainey is among the compelling speakers to anchor each morning and afternoon session, followed by thoughtful panel discussions.



Topics in development include these -- Lessons learned from the 2020 Nagorno-Karabakh War, Morality of autonomous warfare, Talent management for the Army & Joint Force, Why we need an Information warfighting function, Landpower's role in coercion and conventional deterrence.



And -- Landpower in the Pacific, Homeland Defense, ... US Army role in stabilization operations, US Landpower ability to support national policy, Future of Army professionalism.



What can you propose? The conference planners would like to receive more submissions about the following topics:



Landpower’s role in cooperation

Landpower’s role in competition short of armed conflict

Irregular warfare

Other domains: Space, Cyber, Air, and Sea

Lessons learned from US operations in Afghanistan

Regional Landpower challenge.

Here’s how to submit paper proposals, register, and learn more: https://csl.armywarcollege.edu/landpower/ Submit a brief abstract in 250 words or fewer, and a one-page Curriculum Vitae. The USAWC faculty will select the best paper submissions to present at the Symposium, with the chance for future publication.



Background



The Chief of Staff of the Army called for Multi-Domain Transformation in CSA Paper #1 and outlined the Army's role in competition in CSA Paper #2 to address the unprecedented set of challenges to U.S. national interests posed by peer and near-peer competitors, transborder threats, and other strategic issues. The Army must be able to operate in a multi-domain environment, synchronizing and leveraging air, land, maritime, space, cyber, and information capabilities and strategies. Likewise, All-Domain Operations require new operational concepts, technologies, weapons, and units to address future challenges.



The Army War College focuses study and ideas at the nexus of the operational and strategic levels of war, applying its expertise in relevant research and analysis of the priorities of the Army and Joint Force.



"This symposium links education and application -- an example of the Army War College's focus on educating strategic leaders for 2035 and beyond," said Dr. Greg Cantwell. "We are assembling a group of senior speakers and designing workshops and panels to take a deep look at the future role of Strategic Landpower."

