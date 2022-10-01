Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    NAVFAC Marianas Awards Design-Build Contract to 10 Companies

    GUAM

    01.10.2022

    Story by JoAnna Delfin 

    Naval Facilities Engineering Command Pacific

    Naval Facilities Engineering Systems Command (NAVFAC) Marianas awarded today a $400 million design-build multiple award construction contract (DBMACC) to 10 businesses for work within the NAVFAC Marianas area of responsibility.

    The indefinite-delivery, indefinite-quantity design-build contract was awarded to each of the following firms: Agbayanai Construction Corp. of Daly City, California; Allied Pacific Builders of Dededo, Guam; BME and Sons Inc. of Mangilao, Guam; Fargo Pacific of Tamuning, Guam; LRG Construction JV, LLC of Anchorage, Alaska; Modern International, Inc. of Barrigada, Guam; Sea Pac Engineering, Inc. of Los Angeles, California; Serrano Construction and Development Corp. of Dededo, Guam; Techni-Con Inc. of Mangilao, Guam; and Weldin Construction, LLC of Wasilla, Alaska.

    “This DBMACC award further enables our warfighter readiness in Guam and the Marianas by providing critical facilities and engineering requirements for the Department of Defense,” said NAVFAC Marianas Commanding Officer Capt. Tim Liberatore. “The contract award to six local companies demonstrates the Navy’s enduring partnership with the island’s construction industry to leverage the expertise and talent of our small business community.”

    The work to be performed provides for new construction, renovation/modernization, and routine repair/maintenance, by method of design build, at various federal or military facilities and installations in Guam.

    The term of this contract is not to exceed 96 months, with an expected completion date of January 2030. The contract was competitively procured via the System for Award Management Contract Opportunities website, with 22 proposals received.

