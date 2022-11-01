Coast Guard commences Operation Coal Shovel

DETROIT – The U.S. Coast Guard began Operation Coal Shovel on Monday, January 10, 2022.



Operation Coal Shovel is the domestic ice-breaking operation with an area of responsibility spanning from southern Lake Huron, to Lake St. Clair, to the St. Clair / Detroit River system and into Lake Erie and Lake Ontario including the St. Lawrence Seaway.



U.S. and Canadian Coast Guard icebreakers work together in these waterways as conditions worsen throughout the winter to ensure the ability to conduct search-and-rescue, community service, and the facilitation of navigation to meet the reasonable demands of commerce.



Both the U.S. and Canadian fleets also assist with flood mitigation efforts when requested to do so from the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers. In addition, other emergency operations include opening channels to icebound communities or breaking ice for the ferries that serve them in order to ensure critical supplies of food, heating oil or access to medical assistance is maintained.



Sector Detroit provides command and control for Operation Coal Shovel, and may place restrictions or close waterways as ice conditions dictate. Due consideration is given to the need for cross channel traffic (e.g. ferries), the availability of icebreakers, and the safety of the island residents who use naturally formed ice bridges for transportation to and from the mainland.



As the 2022 Operation Coal Shovel season begins, Coast Guard Sector Detroit and the Canadian Coast Guard will continue to monitor potentially hazardous ice conditions and conduct ice breaking operations throughout the Great Lakes. Furthermore, phone conferences are conducted regularly with maritime shipping company representatives to coordinate ice breaking services and facilitate the movement of commercial vessels.



The Coast Guard recommends all recreational ice users plan their activities carefully, use caution on the ice, and stay away from shipping channels. Waterway users and island residents should stay tuned to local media resources for the status of channel closures.



Media inquiries should be referred to Lt. j.g. Jeremiah Schiessel, Sector Detroit Public Affairs Officer, at (313) 910-1234.



To report a person in distress or the need for search and rescue, contact the U.S. Coast Guard Sector Detroit Operations Center 24-hours a day at (313) 568-9560.

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 01.11.2022 Date Posted: 01.11.2022 13:52 Story ID: 412730 Location: DETROIT, MI, US Web Views: 12 Downloads: 1 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Coast Guard commences Operation Coal Shovel, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.