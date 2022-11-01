New Year, New DFAC

MOODY AIR FORCE BASE, Ga. – The Georgia Pines Dining Facility is closed for renovations until approximately mid February.



During the closure, Airmen will begin to receive Basic Allowance for Subsistence entitlement on January 15 to cover the funds needed for meals until the DFAC renovations are finished.



“Most dorm residents don’t have the equipment and space to make their own meals, so the mission of food service is to produce three meals a day for these Airmen,” said Master Sgt. Katrina Ware, 23rd Force Support Squadron food service superintendent. “The DFAC being closed affects the Airmen and others who want to eat here.”



With the biggest project being resurfacing the kitchen floor, the whole facility is being revamped and the staff will be busy establishing a new dining experience for customers.



“The staff here will be repainting, decluttering, organizing and taking out old equipment and replacing it with new appliances and utensils,” Ware said. “We’re basically giving the DFAC a new, fresh start for the new year and going the extra mile to make it that much better when we open back up.”



While the closure may effect a percentage of the 23rd Wing’s populace for a short period of time, the reopening will bring new life to the dining facility.



“I think the Airmen will see and feel the pride in bettering the facility for them to come in and enjoy the environment,” Ware said. “We want them to feel welcomed and feel like it’s a place they can come relax, unwind and enjoy a meal.”



Airmen who are in need of financial assistance or have any questions, please contact your First Sergeant or Airmen & Family Readiness Center.

