Courtesy Translation: Limiting contacts to reduce infections – German Federal States follow Rheinland-Pfalz model for safe gastronomy – FFP2 masks recommended in public transport, retail and gastronomy

Press Release from the State Government of Rheinland-Pfalz; from 11 JAN 2022



Courtesy Translation: Nadine Bower, Community Relations



Limiting contacts to reduce infections – German Federal States follow Rheinland-Pfalz model for safe gastronomy – FFP2 masks recommended in public transport, retail and gastronomy



"In Rheinland-Pfalz, we took strict measures at an early stage with the 2Gplus rule and are making rapid progress with the booster vaccinations. The measures are working and I thank the citizens who have behaved responsibly during the holidays. Nationwide, we have one of the lowest incidence rates. However, the highly contagious Omikron variant is now also predominant in Rheinland-Pfalz."



"That is why we have to be prepared for the fact that the number of infections will rise rapidly in the coming weeks. On the positive side, according to all previous findings, the new variant indicates a milder course of the disease. However, this advantage is negated by the fact that the very large number of expected infections alone will lead to more illness and quarantine absences and a massive staff shortage must be feared. The federal and state governments have agreed on nationwide quarantine reductions and new free-testing options. In this way, we want to ensure that our health system and critical infrastructure such as the police and fire department remain functional," said Minister President Malu Dreyer after the meeting of the heads of the governments of the German Federal States with Federal Chancellor Olaf Scholz.



The adjustment in the quarantine regulations is justifiable, because the infections with the Omikron variant also showed a milder course of the disease, according to the Expert Council of the Federal Government. "Citizens should not have to worry about staff shortages, which would cause the whole state to go into isolation at the same time with the critical infrastructure facilities not being functional," said the Minister President. In order to keep work downtimes as low as possible, the critical infrastructure facilities have drawn up emergency plans and continuously adapted them to the current situation. "Ensuring that the police, fire department, rescue services and other critical infrastructure facilities remain functional is our top priority. The emergency and hygiene plans have been tested and our facilities are prepared to identify problems at an early stage and take countermeasures," said the Minister President. The Conference of Minister Presidents has also decided that due to the pandemic, exceptions to the applicable provisions of the Working Time Act must also be possible.



Nationwide introduction of the 2Gplus rule – contact restrictions remain in place



The Minister President welcomed the fact that the 2Gplus regulation – which is already in force in Rheinland-Pfalz - will now be implemented in all Federal States in the catering industry. This means that access is only granted for vaccinated and recovered individuals with a current negative test as well as for people who have received a booster vaccination. "The new virus variant is transmitted even more easily from person to person. That's why it's important to wear FFP2 masks indoors and when meeting other people. Due to the very high risk of infection with Omikron, loosening the restrictions is currently, unfortunately not possible. That is why it remains necessary to significantly reduce contacts during private meetings. The existing rule that a maximum of ten people are allowed for meetings between vaccinated and recovered individuals remains in place. Non-vaccinated and non-recovered individuals may meet with a maximum of two people from another household," said the Minister President. Indoor clubs and discotheques remain closed. Dance events remain prohibited. In view of the danger posed by the Omikron variant, all forces and a high degree of solidarity and mindfulness are once again required.



Shortening quarantine time – Preparing the critical infrastructure for massive staff shortages



"We have agreed on a balanced quarantine regulation that takes into account personnel concerns and infection protection," said Minister President Malu Dreyer. In future, those contact persons who have a booster vaccination will be exempt from quarantine; this also applies to comparable groups (newly vaccinated and recovered, etc.). For all others, isolation or quarantine usually ends after ten days. Additionally, in order to meet the challenges for the critical infrastructure, they can "free-test" themselves after a proven infection or as a contact person after seven days by a PCR or certified antigen rapid test (with certification).



So far, contact persons of a person infected with the Omikron virus variant have had to adhere to a strict quarantine of 14 days, which cannot be terminated prematurely by a negative test.



In order to effectively protect the vulnerable persons in hospitals, care facilities and integration assistance facilities, isolation for the employees after infection can be terminated after seven days by a mandatory PCR test, if the affected persons have been symptom-free for 48 hours.



For school children and children in childcare services, the quarantine as a contact person can be ended after just five days by a PCR or antigen rapid test, as the children are integrated in serial testing strategies. Exceptions to quarantine are possible if there is a high level of protection (such as daily testing, mask requirements, etc.).



Booster vaccinations remain important – vaccination campaign continues at full speed



Due to its special properties, the Omikron variant can lead to a massive increase in the number of infections. The immune protection by first and second vaccination is less strong against the Omikron variant. Therefore, people who only have such a first and second vaccination protection will also fall ill. According to the experts, the booster vaccination significantly reduces the risk of infection with the Omikron variant according to all available studies. This once again underlines the importance of booster vaccinations with the highly effective mRNA vaccines from Moderna and BioNTech. "We are continuing our vaccination campaign in Rheinland-Pfalz at full speed. As of today, 70.9 percent of the population of Rheinland-Pfalz have been vaccinated. To date, almost 1.8 million people in our state have been boostered. This is the best protection against Omikron so far," said Minister President Malu Dreyer.



Source: https://corona.rlp.de/de/aktuelles/detail/news/News/detail/kontakte-beschraenken-und-infektionen-reduzieren-laender-folgen-rheinland-pfalz-modell-fuer-sichere-g/

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 01.11.2022 Date Posted: 01.11.2022 04:50 Story ID: 412685 Location: WIESBADEN, HE, DE Web Views: 3 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Courtesy Translation: Limiting contacts to reduce infections – German Federal States follow Rheinland-Pfalz model for safe gastronomy – FFP2 masks recommended in public transport, retail and gastronomy, by Nadine Bower, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.